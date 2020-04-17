Covid-19: India reports dip in doubling, rise in recovery rates as cases continue to surge globally

(TibetanReview.net, Apr17’20) – The Covid-19 pandemic could have been twice as contagious as previously thought when it spread from its initial epicentre in central China, reported scmp.com Apr 15, citing researchers in the United States. The global pandemic had infected a total of 2,169,022 people and killed 146,071 while 552,264 had recovered as of Apr 17 at 4:08:08 PM (GMT-4), according to the tally made by the Coronavirus Resource Center of Johns Hopkins University. The US remains the worst hit country with 671,425 infections and 32,917 deaths. In India, the Ministry of Health reported cumulative totals of 13,387 infections, 437 deaths and 1,749 recoveries as of Apr 17 at 8AM.

The number of people infected in India during the past 24 hours was 1,007, and those killed 23, according to the Ministry of Health data.

The recovery rate in the country was reported to have improved from 8 per cent on Apr 11 to 13 per cent on Apr 17.

Also, India’s Health Ministry was cited a saying Apr 17 that the rate of doubling of Covid-19 positive cases had a dipped from every three days to 6.2 days now.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with 3,205 (+289) infections, followed by Delhi with 1,640 (+62) infections, Tamil Nadu with 1,267 (+25) infections, Rajasthan with 1,131 (+108) infections, Madhya Pradesh with 1,120 (+133) infections, Gujarat with 930 (+164) infections, Uttar Pradesh with 805 (+70) infections, Telangana with 700 (+53) infections, Andhra Pradesh with 534 (+9) infections, Kerala with 395 (+7) infections, Karnataka with 315 (+36) infections, Jammu & Kashmir with 314 (+14) infections, West Bengal with 255 (+24) infections, Haryana with 205 (+0) infections, and Punjab with 186 (+0) infections.

Other badly hit states/Union Territories were Bihar, 80 (+10); Odisha, 60 (+0); Uttarakhand, 37 (+0); Himachal Pradesh, 35 (+0); Chattisgarh, 33 (+0), Assam, 35 (+2); Jharkhand, 28 (+0), Chandigarh, 21 (+0); Ladakh, 18 (+1); Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 11 (+0).

Besides, Puducherry (7), Meghalaya (7), Goa (7), Manipur (2), Tripura (2), Mizoram (1), and Arunachal Pradesh (1) and had reported cases.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 194 (+7), followed by Madhya Pradesh, 53 (+0); Gujarat, 36 (+3); Delhi, 38 (+6); Telangana, 18 (+0); Tamil Nadu 15 (+1); Andhra Pradesh, 14 (+0); Punjab, 13 (+0); Karnataka, 13 (+1); Uttar Pradesh, 13 (+2); West Bengal, 10 (+3); Jammu & Kashmir, 4 (+0); Haryana, 3 (+0), Rajasthan, 3 (+0); Kerala, 3 (+0), and Jharkhand, 2 (+0). Besides Bihar, Odisha, HP. Meghalaya, and Assam had 1 death each. (Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

