Covid-19 infects 60 Central Tibetan Administration staff at D’shala

0
239
The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has announced Mar 23 that its offices will operate with 50 percent of its staff. (Photo courtesy: The Tibet Museum)

(TibetanReview.net, May07’21) – In view of the conflagration of Covid-19 cases in India, which has also severely affected Tibetans living in the country, Skyong Lobsang Sangay of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has on May 6 called for a complete lockdown of Tibetan settlements for a week from May 10.

Reporting the lockdown announcement, the CTA said on its tibet.net website May 6 that the CTA headquarters in Dharamshala was fast emerging as a new hotspot for the novel Coronavirus with more than 60 staff infected with it out the total of 164 reported Tibetans cases in the hill town as of May 4. It said three Tibetans – 2 females and one male –in their fifties had died in the area during the week.

He has called for three things to be done to fight the raging Covid-19 vaccination, strict and absolute lockdown, and self-regulatory precautions.

India announced the launch of vaccination for those aged 18 to 44 from May 1. However, most of the states could not do so while some made only a token launch because of lack of vaccines.

The CTA has reported 480 new Tibetan cases in India and Nepal over the past one week, taking the total to 2,934. Of them, 1,069 were active, 1,804 had recovered and 61 had died.

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features.
