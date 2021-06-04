Covid-19 pandemic’s second wave in India still serious, although the worst is over

(TibetanReview.net, Jun04’21) – Two months after crossing the 1 lakh daily new cases and reaching the peak of 4.14 lakh on May 6, the Covid curve in India, having claimed a devastating toll of at least 1.76 lakh lives, is finally falling into a zone where the disease could be handled by existing health infrastructure, reported the indianexpress.com Jun 4, citing experts.

The report noted that the number of active cases in the country was now less than half that of the peak; the case count had begun to decline in almost every state; and, for the first time in more than two months, the weekly positivity rate had fallen below overall positivity.

The report said the biggest relief was that the daily count of deaths had begun to come down as well. Less than 3,000 deaths were now being recorded every day, compared to the high of over 4,400 barely 10 days ago.

However, while the worst might be over, the daily count of cases, at least 1.22 lakh on Jun 2, was still way above the peak of the first wave: 97,894 on Sep 16 last year. The same was stated to be the situation with the number of active cases, and the daily death count. Besides, most states in the North-Eastern, barring Assam, were still stated to be in the midst of a surge.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had, after rising for two days, fallen to 132,364, with the daily new deaths also having declined to reach 2,713 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 4 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 28,574,350 cases and 340,702 deaths respectively.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach nearly 26.6 million (26,597,655 or 93.08%) while active cases have further declined to reach over 1.63 million (1,635,993 or 5.73%). The case fatality rate was 1.19%. The daily positivity rate was slightly higher at 6.38% while the weekly positivity rate had fallen to 7.27%.

All states and Union Territories except Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Mizoram, have reported declines in active cases.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7. It has been below three lakhs since May 17.

Eight states continue to have more than 50,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh are the only states to report more than 10,000 daily new cases this morning.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged at 4,581, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 4. Of them 3,194 had recovered while 1,267 were active. The number of those who have died has further increased by 2 to reach 120.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 172 million (172,191,804) and the deaths over 3.7 million (3,702,736), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 4, 2021 at 3:54 PM.