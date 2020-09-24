Covid-19 recoveries in India exceed new cases for 6th day

(TibetanReview.net, Sep24’20) – Recoveries have exceeded fresh Covid-19 cases for the sixth day in India on Sep 24 morning even as the country continues to report the world’s highest number of daily new cases at over 80,000.

However, the five states with the highest cumulative number of cases – Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh – have shown a declining trend for the last few days, noted the indianexpress.com Sep 24.

And the country’s total Covid-19 caseload has breached the 5.7 million mark.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 86,508 new cases and 1,129 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 24 at 8AM, taking their totals to 5,732,518 cases and 91,149 deaths.

A total of 4,674,987 or 81.55 %, had recovered, so that the number of active cases had further declined to 966,382, or 16.86% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.59%. These were improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 86,508, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 87,374, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 1,995.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have accumulated more than 540,000 cases each in that order.

Thirteen other states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Assam, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Three other states/ Union Territories, namely Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 67,000 cases each so far in that order.

Six more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh had reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were nine other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,700 cases each, namely, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 33,886 (↑479); followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 9,000 deaths, Karnataka with over 8,200 deaths; Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi with more than 5,000 deaths each; West Bengal with over 4,500 deaths each; Gujarat with more than 3,300 deaths; Punjab and Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,000 deaths each; Rajasthan, Haryana, Telangana, and Jammu & Kashmir with over 1,000 deaths each; Bihar, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, with between 874 and 529 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 320 (↑8), of whom 130 were active, 178 had recovered and 12 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Sep 24.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 31,896,433 and the deaths 976,974, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:53 PM on Sep 24, 2020.

