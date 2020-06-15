Covid-19 seen likely to peak in India in mid-November

(TibetanReview.net, Jun15’20) – The peak stage of Covid-19 pandemic in India has been delayed by the eight-week lockdown along with strengthened public health measures and it may now arrive around mid-November during which there could be a paucity of isolation and ICU beds, and ventilators, a study conducted by researchers from an Operations Research Group constituted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was cited as saying Jun 14.

The lockdown shifted the peak of the pandemic by an estimated 34 to 76 days and helped bring down the number of infections by 69 to 97 per cent thereby allowing time for the healthcare system to shore up resources and infrastructure, wionews.com Jun 14 cited the report as saying.

The model-based analysis for the pandemic in India was said to show that with the additional capacity which had been built up for testing, treating and isolating patients during the lockdown period, the number of cases at the peak would come down by 70 per cent and the cumulative cases may come down by nearly 27 per cent.

India still has one of the lowest testing rates in the world.

Latest figures from India’s Ministry of Health show that the country had 11,502 new infections and 325 new deaths over the past 24 hours as of Jun 15 at 8AM (GMT+5:30), taking their totals to 332,424 cases, the world’s fourth highest, and 9,520 deaths, the world’s ninth highest.

With a total of 169,798 having recovered from the disease, the number of active cases is 153,106.

The eight worst hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 107,958 cases after 3,390 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 44,661 (↑1,974) cases, Delhi with 41,182 (↑2,224) cases, Gujarat with 23,544 (↑506) cases, Uttar Pradesh 13,615 (↑497), Rajasthan 12,694 (↑293), West Bengal 11,087 (↑389), and Madhya Pradesh 10,802 (↑161).

Below them were 14 states/Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Haryana 7,208 (↑459), Karnataka 7,000 (↑176), Bihar 6,470 (↑180), Andhra Pradesh 6,163 (↑198), Jammu & Kashmir 5,041 (↑163), Telangana 4,974 (↑237), Assam 4,049 (↑331), Odisha 3,909 (↑186), Punjab 3,140 (↑77), Kerala 2,461 (↑54), Uttarakhand 1,819 (↑34), Jharkhand 1,745 (↑34), Chattisgarh 1,662 (↑150), and Tripura 1,076 (↑30).

And then there were eight other states/ Union Territories with more than 100 cases, namely Goa 564 (↑41), Ladakh 549 (↑112), Himachal Pradesh 518 (↑16), Manipur 458 (↑9), Chandigarh 352 (↑7), Puducherry 194 (↑18), Nagaland 168 (↑5), and Mizoram 112 (↑5).

Four states/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Arunachal Pradesh 91 (↑4), Sikkim 68 (↑5), Meghalaya 44 (↑0), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands 38 (↑0).

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 3,950 (↑120), followed by Gujarat 1,477 (↑29), Delhi 1,327 (↑56), West Bengal 475 (↑12), Madhya Pradesh 459 (↑12), Tamil Nadu 435 (↑38), Uttar Pradesh 399 (↑14), Rajasthan 292 (↑10), Telangana 185 (↑3), Haryana 88 (↑10), Karnataka 86 (↑5), Andhra Pradesh 84 (↑2), Punjab 67 (↑2), Jammu & Kashmir 59 (↑4), Bihar 39 ↑0), Uttarakhand 24 (↑1), Kerala 19 (↑0), Odisha 11↑1), Assam 8 (↑0), Jharkhand 8 (↑0), Chattisgarh 8 (↑2), Himachal Pradesh 7 (↑1), Chandigarh 5 (↑0), Ladakh 1 (↑0), Meghalaya 1 (↑0), and Tripura 1 (↑0).

Seven States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

Given the huge spurt in cases and deaths in Delhi in recent weeks, India has decided to double the number of testing in the capital in the next two days and tripled it in six days while 500 railway coaches with 8,000 beds will be made available as care centres and a house-to house survey will be conducted in containment zones, reported timesofindia.com Jun 15.

The city with 11 districts currently has 242 containment zones after 67 of the cumulative total of 309 such zones were de-contained, reported timesofindia.com Jun 14.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases surged past 7.9 million mark to reach 7,925,237 while a total of 433,783 had died as of Jun 15 at 3:03:04 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 127,191 new cases and 3,491 new deaths during the preceding 25 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were US (2,094,069), Brazil (867,624), Russia (536,484), India (332,424) … China (84,335).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were US (115,732), Brazil (43,332), UK (41,783), Italy (34,345), France (29,410), Spain (27,136), Mexico (17,141), Belgium (9,661), India (9,520) … China (4,638).

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

