Covid-19 spread in India now at runaway stage?

(TibetanReview.net, Sep07’20) – With the total of Covid-19 infections in the country exceeding 4.2 million, overtaking Brazil to become the country with the second highest number of cases, and the daily new cases being the highest in the world and continuing to hit new records, the epidemic in India seems to have entered a runaway phase, noted the indianexpress.com Sep 7.

The report cited scientists as saying the epidemic in India was now at a stage where government interventions were unlikely to make any substantial difference in the speed with which new cases were being detected.

Reuters Sep 7 cited experts as saying there was no sign of a peak as cases surged in the world’s second most populous country, both in major cities, such as New Delhi and the financial hub of Mumbai, and rural areas that have limited access to health services.

“It’s becoming a double burden now,” the report quoted Rajib Dasgupta, a professor of community health at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in the capital, as saying. “The urban areas are not slowing down and rural areas are picking up.”

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 90,802 new cases and 1,016 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 07 at 8AM, taking their totals to 4,204,613 cases and 71,642 deaths.

A total of 3,250,429, or 77.30%, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 882,542, or 20.99% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.70%. This meant the recovery and active cases had worsened marginally for the first time in a long time while the fatality rate has continued to improve marginally.

Besides, the latest daily number of new cases, at 90,802, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 69,564, which meant a significant increase in the number of active cases by 21,238.

India is now the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases as well as deaths.

***

Twelve states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Assam, Odisha, and Gujarat had reported more than 104,000 cases each so far in that order.

Six other states, namely, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Jharkhand had reported more than 51,000 cases each so far in that order.

Six more states/Union Territories, namely Chattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, and Tripura, had reported more than 15,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,000 cases each, namely, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 26,604 (↑328); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 7,800 deaths; Karnataka with more than 6,300 deaths, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh with over 4,400 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Gujarat with more than 3,100 deaths each; Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan with over 1,100 deaths each; and Telangana, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Assam, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, with between 895 and 341 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 224 (↑2) so far, of whom 129 were active, 90 had recovered and five had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Sep 07 morning.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 27,115,056 and the deaths 889,037, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:58 PM on Sep 07, 2020.

