Covide-19 situation in India stabilizing with declining active cases, positivity

(TibetanReview.net, May23’21) – The Covide-19 situation in India is stabilising with positivity rate, daily cases and active cases reducing, the NDTV.com May 22 cited NITI Aayog member (health) VK Paul as saying at a press briefing.

Nevertheless, the situation in India continues to be critical with eight states having more than 1 lakh active cases, and 18 states having over 15% positivity rate, the report cited joint secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal as saying during the briefing.

Still, daily recoveries have outnumbered new cases for the 9th consecutive day, said the timesofindia.com May 23.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of new cases had further fallen to 240,842 while the daily new deaths had declined to 3,741 in the past 24 hours recorded on May 23 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 26,530,132 cases and 299,266 deaths respectively.

Total recoveries have improved to reach over 23.4 million (23,425,467, or 87.76%) while active cases have declined to reach over 2.8 million (2,805,399, or 11.12%). The case fatality rate had stayed at 1.12%

All but four of the 24 states with total caseloads of more than 100,000 have reported varying levels of decline in active cases.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7. It has been below three lakh since May 17.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest number of deaths after the USA and Brazil in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the second day at 4,013, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 23. Of the total number of cases, 2388 had recovered, 1,524 were active. A total of 101 have died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 166.75 million (166,751,007) and the deaths over 3.45 million (3,455,102), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 23, 2021 at 4:51 PM.