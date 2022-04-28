Cross-party Indian MPs visit Dharamsala, voice support for Tibet struggle

(TibetanReview.net, Apr27’22) – A delegation of members of Indian Parliament cutting across party lines has visited Dharamsala on Apr 26 to express support for and solidarity with the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and the Tibetan struggle, said the CTA on its Tibet.net website Apr 27. The delegates are members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy and were on an official tour of Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh.

The delegation was received by officiating Sikyong, Kalon Gyari Dolma, at the Kashag and by the Standing Committee members of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) led by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel at the TPiE.

In their addresses to the delegation, both Gyari Dolma and Khenpo Sonam Tenphel have reiterated the Tibetan people’s heartfelt gratitude to India for over 60 years of hospitality and assistance. They were especially grateful to India for enabling the preservation of the Tibet people’s distinct culture and religion at a time when it was being decimated in their Chinese occupied homeland.

A delegation of members of Indian Parliament cutting across party lines has visited Dharamsala on Apr 26. (Photo courtesy: FB/ Tibet.Net)

In his address during the meeting with the TPiE standing Committee members, Mr Kishan Kapoor, member of parliament from Kangra District, has lauded the fact that the friendship between the Tibetan community and Indian community was setting an example for the rest of the world to follow. Kapoor has also said that His Holiness the Dalai Lama who spread the message of peace around the globe should be honored with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

The delegation members led by Committee Chairperson Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh (Lok Sabha, Janata Dal, Bihar) included: Gurjeet Singh Aujla (Lok Sabha, INC, Punjab), Chandra Sekhar Bellana (Lok Sabha, INC, AP), KTS Tulsi (Rajya Sabha, INC, Chhattisgarh), Harish Dwivedi (Rajya Sabha, BJP, UP), Jai Prakash (Lok Sabha, BJP, UP), Kishan Kapoor (Lok Sabha, BJP, HP), Sunil Kumar Mondal (Lok Sabha, BJP, West Bengal), Dipsinh Shankarsinh Rathod (Lok Sabha, BJP, Gujarat), Rajendra Gehlot (Rajya Sabha, BJP, Rajasthan), S Gnanathiraviam (Rajya Sabha, DMK, Tamil Nadu), Sanjay Haribabu Jadhav (Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena, Maharashtra), Ajit Kumar Bhuyan (Rajya Sabha, Independent, Assam), Munna Khan alias Muzibulla Khan (Rajya Sabha, Biju Janata Dal, Odisha), and Sanjay Seth (Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party, UP).