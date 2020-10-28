CTA invites eligible Tibetans seeking settlement rehabilitation to apply by Dec 31

(TibetanReview.net, Oct28’20) – The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has on Oct 9 invited Tibetans, including those who had recently arrived from Tibet, who have not received a resettlement facility thus far and are in need of the same to apply by Dec 31. They will be accommodated in the Tibetan settlements at Hunsur Rabgyeling, Odisha Phuntsogling, Mainpat Phendeling, Bhandara Norgyeling, Tezu Dhargyeling, Miao Choepheling, and Tenzingang.

The guideline, along with the deadline for making applications, was issued on Oct 9 and the CTA-run Tibet.net announced the same on Oct 27.

The guideline says well-populated Tibetan settlements are the main basis for the sustenance of the Tibetan community in exile and encouraged eligible Tibetans to apply for accommodation in the above settlements where housing and land were available for allotment.

Houses have mainly become vacant in the settlements due to the emigration of many Tibetans to the West. Lack of employment and other occupational opportunities has been the main reason why Tibetans continue to emigrate to the West and this is likely to continue.

While citizenship – which Tibetans born in India before Jul 1987 and their offspring are entitled to avail –is the best avenue for getting jobs for the educated Tibetan youth, this right is not asserted by the community and is also discouraged by the CTA.

Besides, the government of India requires that all Tibetans living in the country, irrespective of their citizenship by birth or by parental birth, register as foreigners. However, following several High Court orders and a government circular issued in compliance with them, they are entitled to apply for passports to assert their citizenship. But very few have done so.

