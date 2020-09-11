Daily Covid-19 cases in India inching towards one lakh

(TibetanReview.net, Sep11’20) – With the number of fresh Covid-19 cases in India, now the highest in the world, hitting a new record almost every other day at over 95,000, it appears to be only a matter of days before it will see 100,000 or more new infections each day.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 96,551 new cases and 1,209 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 11 at 8AM, taking their totals to 4,562,414 cases and 76,271 deaths.

A total of 3,542,663, or 77.65 %, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 943,480, or 20.68% of the total. The case fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.67%.

Besides, the latest daily number of new cases, at 96,551, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 70,880, which meant a substantial increase in the number of active cases by 25,671.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have accumulated more than 430,000 cases each in that order.

Eight other states, namely Utttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, and Gujarat had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven other states, namely, Kerala, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Chattisgarh, had reported more than 55,000 cases each so far in that order.

Five more states/Union Territories, namely Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, and Tripura, had reported more than 17,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,300 cases each, namely, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 28,282 (↑495); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 8,000 deaths; Karnataka with more than 6,900 deaths; Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh with over 4,200 deaths each; West Bengal and Gujarat with more than 3,100 deaths each; Punjab with more than 2,100 deaths; Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan with over 1,100 deaths each; and Telangana, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Assam, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, with between 940 and 377 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 260 (↑3) so far, of whom 152 were active, 102 had recovered and six had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Sep 11.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 28,200,037 and the deaths 910,134, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:58 PM on Sep 11, 2020.

