Daily Covid-19 cases in India rise by over 50,000 for fifth day

(TibetanReview.net, Aug03’20) – As the number of people with the Covid-19 infection keeps rising steeply across the world, crossing the 18 million mark, with nearly 690,000 deaths as of Aug 3 at 2 PM, the situation in India continues s to be in keeping with this trend. No major state, apart from Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, is showing any signs of reduction in cases right now, noted the indianexpress.com Aug 3.

Data from the country’s Ministry of Health shows that there were 52,972 new cases and 771 new deaths during the past 24 hours as of Aug 3 at 8AM, taking their totals to 1,803,695 cases and 38,135 deaths.

A total of 1,186,203, or 65.44 %, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 579,357.

This is the fifth consecutive day the number of daily new cases in India had increased by more than 50,000.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 52,972, was more than the daily number of those who recovered at 40,574.

Besides being the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil, India has the fifth highest number of deaths from the pandemic. Only the USA, Brazil, the UK, and Mexico have reported more deaths than India.

***

Ten states, namely Maharashtra. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Gujarat, and Bihar each have more reported than 50,000 infections so far in that order.

Nine other states, namely, Rajasthan, Assam, Haryana, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Jharkhand each have reported more than 10,000 cases so far in that order.

Besides, there were twelve states and Union Territories with a total more than 1,000 cases each, namely Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Tripura, Puducherry, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Chandigarh in that order.

Finally, there were four other states/ Union Territories with less than 1,000 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, and Mizoram (482↑14) in that order.

Only Lakshadweep did not have any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 15,576 (↑260), followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, and so on in that order.

***

Delhi has been seeing the low new cases on Sundays and this time it was 961 with 15 deaths. Even so, the reason why the national capital is offering so much hope is that it has been seeing a continuous decline in the number of active cases of novel Coronavirus infection for more than a month now. This happens when more number of people are recovering from the disease every day than are falling sick, said the indianexpress.com report.

From a high of about 28,000 active cases at the end of June, the number has declined to just over 10,000, it said. On Aug 3 morning, the government tally show the city’s new cases, at 961, to be less than the number of those who had recovered, at 1,186, the trend it had generally maintained over many weeks.

With regard to the situation in the country as a whole, the report noted, however, that India was slowly closing the gap on Brazil, which has the second highest number of infected people in the world after the United States.

***

Among Tibetans in India and Nepal, there have been a total of 75 (↑3) infections so far, of whom 10 were active, 63 had recovered and two had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Aug 3.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 18,093,891 and the deaths 689,625, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:04:38 PM on Aug 3, 2020.

By Blogsdna