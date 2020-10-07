Daily Covid-19 recoveries in India higher than active new cases for past 3 weeks; 95 positive cases reported from Tibetan monastery

(TibetanReview.net, Oct07’20) – For 15 of the last 20 days, the daily recoveries in India from the Covid-19 infection had remained higher than the detection of new cases, a development that had significantly eased the disease burden in the last three weeks, reported the Indianexpress.com Oct 7. It said the number of active cases had dropped by more than 100,000 in the last three weeks.

The slowdown was stated to be evident in almost all states, except Kerala, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, the three states with the fastest growing case numbers right now. The report said Karnataka and Kerala had contributed the maximum number of cases in the last one week, after Maharashtra.

Also, the average daily positivity rate had dropped over the last three weeks (week on week) to 6.8% during Sep 30-Oct 6 from 9.2% during Sep 16-22, mainly driven by a decline in average daily new cases even as testing increased, reported the timesofindia.com Oct 7.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 72,049 new cases and 986 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 07 at 8AM, taking their totals to 6,757,131 cases and 103,555 deaths.

A total of 5,744,693, or 85.02 %, had recovered while the number of active cases was 907,883, or 13.44% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.55%. These were mostly improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 72,049, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 82,203, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 11,140.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have accumulated more than 630,000 cases each in that order.

Fourteen other states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chattisgarh, and Punjab had reported more than 120,000 cases each so far in that order.

Three other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 52,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh, reported more than 11,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total more than 2,000 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 38,717 (↑370); followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with more than 9,400 deaths each, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,000 deaths each; Delhi, and West Bengal with more than 5,300 deaths each; Punjab and Gujarat with more than 3,500 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,400 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, and Chattisgarh with more than 1,100 deaths each; Odisha, Bihar, Kerala, Assam, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand, with between 940 and 677 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 403 (↑0), of whom 175 were active, 214 had recovered and 14 (↑0) had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 07.

The Voice of Tibet (vot.org) radio broadcast service reported Oct 6 that 95 monks of Drepung Loseling Monastery in the Mundgod Tibetan settlement, Karnataka state, had tested positive for covid-19. It was not clear whether the CTA figures included this number.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 35,832,271 and the deaths 1,050,188, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:53 PM on Oct 7, 2020.

By Blogsdna