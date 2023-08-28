Dalai Lama back in D’shala after month and half in Ladakh

(TibetanReview.net, Aug28’23) – Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, returned to Dharamshala Aug 28 morning after a month and half sojourn in India’s Tibet-border Union Territory of Ladakh from Jul 11. He was welcomed at the Kangra Airport at Gaggal by top officials of the Central Tibetan Administration and a ceremonial gathering of local Tibetans and others.

The Dalai Lama, while spending time away from Dharamshala’s peak monsoon season, gave religious teachings and public talks, engaged in interfaith events, was hosted receptions by local authorities and others, and was offered long-life ceremony prayers.

Staying in Shewatsel in Ladakh’s capital Leh, which has effectively become his home during his yearly sojourn there at this time of the year, his teaching at this place over Jul 21-24 was attended by around 65,000 people.

On Jul 26, His Holiness attended a programme for the Tibetan community at the TCV ground in Choglamsar which was attended by 5000 people.

On Jul 31, His Holiness presided over a programme at the Buddha statue in Stok and also attended the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Lamdon Model Senior Secondary School in Leh.

Over Aug18-19, the Dalai Lama gave teachings to around 25,000 people at Zelthang in Khalsi (Sham).

Besides, His Holiness gave blessings to around 12,706 people that included senior citizens and differently-abled, said the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website Aug 28.

The Dalai Lama’s upcoming schedules include religious teachings at Dharamshala over Sep 5-6, and over Oct 2-4, according to his official website.