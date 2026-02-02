Dalai Lama calls his Meditations audiobook Grammy win a recognition of shared universal responsibility

(TibetanReview.net, Feb02’26) – The Dalai Lama has added a new title to his long list of global honours – he is now a Grammy winner. On music world’s biggest night, the 68th Grammy Awards, which took place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena on Feb 1, the spiritual leader of Tibet won big for his audiobook ‘Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’. Released in Aug 2025, shortly after the he turned 90, Meditations arrived at a moment of reflection in his life and legacy, noted economictimes.com Feb 2.

The Dalai Lama won the Grammy Award for Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording. The other finalists for this award – for which the competition was stated to be stiff – included Kathy Garver (Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story), Trevor Noah (Into The Uncut Grass), Ketanji Brown Jackson (Lovely One: A Memoir), and Fab Morvan (You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli).

Responding to the win, the Dalai Lama wrote on social media platform X, “I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don’t see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility.”

He further said: “I truly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings. I’m grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely.”

* * *

The audiobook consists of short spiritual spoken-word meditations with music inspired by Hindustani classical traditions. This project brings the Dalai Lama’s teachings to life through an immersive audio experience that combines spiritual insight with musical elements.

Throughout the audiobook, the Dalai Lama focuses on universal human concerns like suffering, happiness, anger, fear, and love while offering gentle guidance on how to cultivate a calmer and more ethical life.

The audiobook has different tracks named water, peace, and compassion. Across different tracks, the spiritual leader reflects on humanity’s relationship with nature and one another.

Central to the book is the idea that true happiness comes not from external circumstances, but from inner discipline, mindfulness, and compassion toward others.

The reflections are organised as brief passages, often resembling prayers or contemplative prompts. Topics include the importance of kindness, the impermanence of all things, the interdependence of humanity, and the need for responsibility in a shared world. Thus, the theme throughout the book is compassion, not only for others but for oneself.

* * *

The award was accepted on the Dalai Lama’s behalf by Musician Rufus Wainwrighte. The singer-songwriter has been part of Meditations along with the Tibetan spiritual leader.

The Dalai Lama has alos collaborated with sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, on the album, blending spoken word and music to celebrate universal values of peace, compassion, kindness and hope.

Apart from Rufus Wainwright, the album features contributions from other internationally acclaimed artists as well, such as Maggie Rogers, and Andra Day, who lend their voices to selected tracks. Producer Kabir Sehgal has explained that the choice of collaborators was intentional, as he wanted artists whose work or academic interests intersected with philosophy and spirituality. The goal was to frame the Dalai Lama’s wisdom in a soundscape that feels contemporary while remaining respectful of its roots, he has said.

The Dalai Lama joined a list of first-time Grammy winners this year that also included K-pop artists and acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

The passages in the audiobook show that his teachings are not limited to religion and provide valuable advice for the well-being of individuals as well as the world, noted sundayguardianlive.com Feb 2.