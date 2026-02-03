today-is-a-good-day
11.1 C
New Delhi
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
spot_img
Outside TibetDalai Lama

China angry Dalai Lama won a Grammy for his Meditations audiobook

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Feb03’26) – Beijing sees anti-China menace whenever and wherever the name “Dalai Lama” crops up, unless it is one which criticises him. And so, it exploded with anger when the global media reported on his winning on Feb 1 of a Grammy for his Meditations audiobook.

The exile spiritual leader of Tibet won the Grammy recognition for his audiobook Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The Dalai Lama said he accepted the award with “gratitude and humility”, seeing it as “a recognition of our shared universal responsibility”.

But China would have none of it. It called the award atool for anti-China political manipulation.

“We firmly oppose relevant parties using art awards as a tool for anti-China political manipulation, and this position is consistent and clear,” bbc.com and other news outlets Feb 3 quoted China’s foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian as saying a news conference in Beijing.

China’s trenchant hostility towards the Dalai Lama stems from the fact that he is not seeking independence but genuine autonomy, which is already largely guaranteed by its own constitution. This is because it makes it difficult for it to oppose, much less condemn, him. His stand presents a voice of reason and compromise which, however, interferes with China’s policy to Sinicize the occupied territory as some sort of a final solution. And so it insists on calling him a separatist anyhow.

China is presently at a loggerhead with the Dalai Lama over the issue of his successor. The Dalai Lama is considered a manifestation of Tibet’s patron-deity Chenrezig, the Bodhisattva of compassion, and can only be succeeded by his reincarnation preplanned by himself.

But China wants to appoint its own successor from within a territory already under its sovereignty or control. It has passed laws to bring this about and fabricated a nonsensical historical narrative which hold that all Dalai Lama and other high lama recognitions of Tibetan Buddhism have required China’s approval since imperial times.

Previous articleDalai Lama calls his Meditations audiobook Grammy win a recognition of shared universal responsibility
Next articleChinese man’s D’shala stay without visa raises security concerns

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,297FansLike
1,357FollowersFollow
11,123FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Elections’26: Endorsement for Tseten Phuntsok – Institutional Credibility, Information Warfare, and the Democratic Stakes Ahead

Tenzin Norzin* presents her case for the election of Mr Tseten Phuntsok as a candidate for the North-South Americas in...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Elections’26: Why I Am Running for Chithue – A Call to Heal Our Community and Strengthen Our Future**

Kelsang Phuntsok Jungney* dwells on his qualifications as a North and South Americas candidate for election to the upcoming,...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.