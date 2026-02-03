Chinese man’s D’shala stay without visa raises security concerns

TibetanReview.net, Feb03’26) – Although a person entering a country without a visa and having no linguistic skill defies the persona of a spy, the arrest of a Chinese person in McLeodganj (Dharamshala) on Feb 2 has raises security concerns as he had lived in the town for over four months.

The arrest has brought renewed focus on security oversight in the sensitive region that hosts Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who remains under constant international attention and opposition from China, reported tribuneindia.com Feb 3.

The arrest followed a tip-off from the security branch of the Superintendent of Police’s office, Dharamshala. The foreign national, who could communicate only in Chinese, arrived at the SP office without valid documents, prompting immediate verification by the local police, the report said.

He was stated to have produced a passport identifying him as Lou Wennian, born May 10, 1965, in Sichuan province. The passport, issued at Yunnan, carried a Nepal tourist visa valid from Jun 29, 2025, to Sep 26, 2026, allowing a stay of 90 days.

However, the police were reported to have found that he had stayed in McLeodganj from Sep 26, 2025, to Feb 2, 2026 – about 130 days – without any Indian visa.

A case under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946 (which penalises foreigners who contravene regulations, such as violating visa conditions or overstaying, with imprisonment for up to five years, along with fines), has been registered at the McLeodganj police station.

While police have termed the arrest as routine enforcement of immigration laws, the prolonged unauthorised stay has raised questions about monitoring by central and state intelligence agencies, the report said.

Foreign nationals are mandatorily required to submit a Form C while renting accommodation, whether in a homestay arrangement or a hotel room, which was not complied with in the present case. Police have said that action will be taken against the concerned property owner in accordance with the law.