VOA, RFA to be back in business, US assistance for Tibet projects retained

(TibetanReview.net, Feb04’26) – The Voice of America (VOA) and Radio Free Asia (RFA), with their Tibetan services, are expected to be back in business with the US fund for Tibetan projects also being continued, said Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) Feb 3, citing the latest government budget negotiated by the two political parties and signed by President Donald Trump that day.

The bill’s preservation of Tibet funding at the traditionally appropriated levels clearly reaffirms enduring bipartisan US support for the Tibetan people, ICT, which lobbies for Tibet in the US Capitol, said in a statement.

The Tibet-related foreign assistance retained in the fiscal year 2026 Consolidated Appropriations Act (HR 7148) are stated to include the following amounts for Tibet-related programs:

$10,000,000 for nongovernmental organizations with experience working with Tibetan communities to support activities which preserve cultural traditions and promote sustainable development, education, and environmental conservation in Tibet

$8,000,000 for programs to promote and preserve Tibetan culture and language in the refugee and diaspora Tibetan communities, development, and the resilience of Tibetan communities and the Central Tibetan Administration in India and Nepal, and to assist in the education and development of the next generation of Tibetan leaders

$5,000,000 for programs to strengthen the capacity of the Central Tibetan Administration, of which up to $1,500,000 may be made available to address economic growth and capacity building activities, including for displaced Tibetan refugee families in India and Nepal to help meet basic needs.

“ICT thanks the members of the Appropriation Committees and their staff for their dedication to supporting the Tibetan people and is glad to see that Congress remains firmly committed to providing these vital funds,” ICT President Ms Tencho Gyatso has said.