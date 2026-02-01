China introduces lifetime travel passes for tourists to eastern Tibet’s Kardze prefecture as its Sinicization move proceeds apace

(TibetanReview.net, Feb01’26) – In order to give a significant boost to tourism in eastern Tibet’s Kardze (Chinese: Ganzi or Garzê) region, which presently forms part of China’s Sichuan province, the local government has introduced what has been called a groundbreaking lifetime travel pass system. The prefecture has been one of the eastern Tibetan regions most frequently hit by protests calling for Tibet’s independence not long ago, with many of the surviving protesters still in jail.

While giving a boost to tourism may give local Tibetans more economic opportunities, the reality seen everywhere in Tibet is that it also attracts hordes of Chinese immigrants who corner most of the more lucrative opportunities and flourish in the local economy. The move aligns well with China’s ongoing policy of Sinicizing Tibet by changing the demographic balance in favour of Chinese immigrants. Close to 80% of the prefecture’s current residents are Tibetans and China obviously hopes to change that.

Unveiled on Dec 28, this initiative is the first of its kind in the People’s Republic of China, noted travelandtourworld.com Jan 29.

With its stunning landscapes, ecotourism potential, and deep-rooted Tibetan culture, Ganzi is already a destination of natural beauty and cultural significance. The new lifetime pass aims to make it even easier for travellers to discover the region’s incredible sights, offering a more convenient and accessible way to experience all that Ganzi has to offer, the report said.

The new policy is stated to feature two types of lifetime passes for tourists, each designed to cater to different visitor preferences. The first pass grants access to individual scenic spots, while the second pass, priced at 317 or 318 yuan (approximately $46), offers lifetime entry to 14 of Ganzi’s most popular attractions. These 14 sites include some of the most iconic loca-tions in the prefecture, such as the Hailuogou Glacier and Daocheng Yading, both of which are renowned for their stunning natural beauty and high-altitude landscapes, the report said.

Also under the policy, a total of 150 photographers have been appointed as ambassadors for the Ganzi tourism initiative. They will receive complimentary access to all scenic areas in exchange for using their artistic talents to share the beauty of Ganzi with the world. Through their works, these ambassadors will play an essential role in raising awareness of the region’s natural and cultural treasures, the report said.

The government’s push to make Ganzi a globally recognized eco-cultural tourism hotspot is stated to align with its broader long-term development plans. By making the region more ac-cessible through affordable lifetime passes, the local government aims to foster sustainable growth in the tourism sector, the report said.

Last year, Ganzi received 260,000 tourists, and with the introduction of the lifetime travel pass policy, the region is expected to experience an increase in both domestic and interna-tional tourism, the report said.