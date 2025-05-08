Dalai Lama happy to contribute to flourishing of Buddha Dharma in China

(TibetanReview.net, May07’25) – Some 5,000 people attended a long-life prayer ceremony offered by three Tibetan groups this morning to His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the Tsuglakhang, Dharamshala, one of great many such offerings being continuously made to him as he turns 90 in July this year

In his address, the Dalai Lama has expressed happiness over the fact that people throughout India have been appreciative of his work, whether or not they believed in the Buddha Dharma, with many of them coming to visit him.

“I have good, strong connections with people throughout India. In China, Buddhism is gaining ground and I feel I may be able to make some contribution to the flourishing of the teaching there too. So, I hope to be able to help people through sharing what the Buddha taught,” he has said.

The long-life ceremony this morning was offered jointly by Nepal-based Shang Gaden Chökhorling Monastery, a group from the Chatreng Community, and the Phari Community.

The ceremony was presided over by Ven. Samdhong Rinpoché. Other prominent religious figures who attended the event included the Abbot of Gyumé Monastery, the Abbot of Shang Gaden Chökhorling Monastery and the young reincarnations of Dromo Geshé Rinpoché, Geshé Lhundup Sopa, and of the former Abbot of Sé-Gyu Monastery.

* * *

The Dalai Lama has repeatedly stressed that he feels healthy enough to live to be more than 110 years of age and continues to maintain busy schedules, holding conferences and seeing an endless stream of visitors and blessing seekers.

Just the day before the long-life ceremony, he gave blessings to 360 devotees who had come from across India and abroad.

On Jun 4, He will be offered another long-life prayer ceremony jointly by Ex-students of CST Darjeeling, the Tibetan Community of New York & New Jersey (TCNYNJ), and the Tibetan American Foundation of Minnesota (TAFM).

On Jun 30, he will attend a public programme in honour of his 90th birthday (5th day of the 5th month on Tibetan calendar) during which a brief long-life prayer offering ceremony will be organized by the people of Domey Cholkha in the morning at the Tsuglakhang.

Then on Jul 5, the eve of his 90th birthday, a long-life prayer ceremony will be offered by the Kashag of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on behalf of all the Tibetan people at the Tsuglakhang.

On Jul 6, His Holiness will attend a public programme in honour of his 90th birthday, organized by the Kashag of the CTA on behalf of all the Tibetan people at the Tsuglakhang.