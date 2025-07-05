today-is-a-good-day
30.1 C
New Delhi
Sunday, July 6, 2025
spot_img
Outside TibetDalai Lama

Dalai Lama hopes to keep China waiting another up to 40 years on his reincarnation

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Jul05’25) – The Dalai Lama has on Jul 5 assured Tibetans, other devotees, and supporters, that he hopes to live for up to 40 more years, addressing a long-life prayer ceremony offered by the Central Tibetan Administration on behalf of Tibetans both in Tibet and exile.

“I feel I have the blessings of Avalokiteshvara and I’ve done my best so far. And I hope to live for another 30 or 40 years more,” he told the grand ceremonial gathering attended also by some of the top lamas of Tibet. They included the Sakya Trizin, the Ganden Tri Rinpoché, the Taklung Shapdrung, Khenpo Ngedo, the Minling Khenchen, the Menri Trizin, the Drikung Chetsang Rinpoché, Khenpo Donyo, and the Jonang Gyaltsab.

Avalokiteshvara, or Chenrezig in Tibetan, is the protector deity of Tibet, and of which the successive Dalai Lamas are believed to be human manifestations.

The ceremony was led by the Sakya Gongma Rinpoché, with the participation of the Tibetan Sikyong (executive head), the Speaker and the Chief Justice Commissioner, representing the three pillars of Tibetan democracy.

The event saw the recitation of Song of the Nectar of Immortality, a long-life prayer composed by Jamyang Khyentsé Chökyi Lodro; the chanting of the Song of Immortality—The Extensive Prayer for the Long Life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, composed by His Holiness’s two tutors; and the invocation of the emanations of Avalokiteshvara in India and Tibet composed by Trulshik Rinpoché.

 In his address, the Dalai Lama also said: “As soon as I wake up in the morning, I make a prayer and reflect on bodhichitta in order to fulfil the aims of myself and others. In this way I generate the mind of awakening. I always intend and pray to be able to benefit all beings, including animals. For the last many years, Avalokiteshvara had been there on the crown of my head. I feel his blessings are always there and fall upon me.”

Bodhichitta refers to the aspiration and intention to achieve enlightenment for the benefit of all beings.

The chief guests for the event included Mr Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh; Mr Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), Ladakh; Mr Kiren Rijiju, India’s Minister for Parliamentary Affairs (as well as for Minority Affairs); and Mr Sonam Lama, Minister for Ecclesiastical Affairs of Sikkim.

The Dalai Lama’s remark about hoping to live for another up to 40 years came days after he proclaimed that his Gaden Phodrang Trust would be the sole agency for searching for his reincarnation when the time comes.

China has kept making it clear that it will select its own 15th Dalai Lama “reincarnation” on its own terms and in keeping with its own political requirements, which would be a travesty of this unique Tibetan Buddhist tradition. But this is only in keeping with the widespread allegation that Beijing is out to destroy the Tibetan Buddhist culture and tradition in the name of Sinicization.

Previous articleIn message to China, India says it doesn’t interfere in religious matters amid Dalai Lama reincarnation conundrum

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,620FansLike
1,270FollowersFollow
10,740FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Ghoton Homage: A Tribute to His Holiness The 14th Dalai Lama

OPINION Phuntsog Wangyal* remembers the Dalai Lama as a bearer of timeless message for the good of humanity. I had the...
Read more
Editorialstibetanreview -

For China, rights dialogue is just a propaganda charade

EDITORIAL (TibetanReview.net, Jun15’25) – China expressed disdain for “so-called issues such as freedom of expression, religion and belief” during the...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.