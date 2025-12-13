Dalai Lama in Mundgod Tibetan settlement for seven weeks

(TibetanReview.net, Dec13’25) – After leaving Dharamshala on Dec 11 morning, and spending the night in New Delhi – where he underwent a routine medical check-up – the Dalai Lama has arrived at Drepung Monastery in the Tibetan settlement in Mundgod Town of Uttara Kannada District, Karnataka State, the following day. He is reportedly to spend some seven weeks there, engaging mostly in religious activities. Apart from the top lamas of Drepung and Ganden monasteries and other Tibetan institutions, the array of top local Indian officials who welcomed him at the airport included the Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu and the Hubli–Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar.

At a religious reception hosted at Drepung Gomang College on his arrival from Hubballi Airport, the Dalai Lama has reiterated his confidence to live to be more than 130 years old, while underling the imperative to preserve the Buddhist teachings with a view to benefit humanity as a religion of peace, and as a field of knowledge for taming the mind.

He said: “In Tibet, the Dharma was nearly extinguished, but those of us who escaped into exile worked diligently to preserve it. Today, many scientists and others are paying attention to the Buddhist view, meditation, and ethical conduct. Through these exchanges, it is clear that Buddhism offers unique methods for taming the mind and achieving inner peace. The complete teachings of the three vehicles remain intact within our tradition.

People throughout the Himalayan region show strong interest in the Dharma, especially in the teachings about karma and causality. Because I bear the name of the Dalai Lama, I receive many requests for guidance. Although Chinese authorities have attempted to eliminate the Dharma in Tibet, the profound teachings of Tibetan Buddhism are now gaining even greater attention worldwide.”

He has noted that today, respect for Tibetan Buddhism is growing not only among Tibetans, but also in China and around the world, that people of different backgrounds are also showing increasing appreciation for Tibetan religion and culture.

He has noted: “While some people may not show enthusiasm for Buddhism as a religion, there is strong interest in the Buddhist approach to study, contemplation, and inner development. Therefore, we are working to refresh our engagement with the complete teachings of Tibetan Buddhism.”

And he encouraged everyone present to work diligently to revive and strengthen the Dharma and benefit the world.

The Dalai Lama is also expected to visit the Sera Monastery at Bylakuppe Tibetan settlements in the state’s Mysuru district and take up the position of throne-holder there, according to monks who visited him at his Dharamshala residence on Oct 1 to extend the invitation.

(Sources: dalailama.com, newindianexpress.com, tribuneindia.com. Dec 12, 2025; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cY6ZeYL1rzg, 2 months ago)