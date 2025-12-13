Elections’26: Re-electing Sikyong Penpa Tsering: A timely New Year’s Resolution

OPINION

Dr Nawang Phuntsog* explains why he has made a New Year Resolution to re-elect Sikyong Penpa Tsering and is inviting others to do likewise in the upcoming, 2026 Tibetan elections.

As the year draws to a close, the tradition of making New Year’s resolutions has gained popularity within the Tibetan exile community. Over the years, I have participated in this practice many times, often writing down my resolutions and pinning them to a bulletin board as a daily reminder of my goals. Two resolutions in particular—abstaining from meat and alcohol — have become a cornerstone of my lifestyle, significantly improving my health and well-being. I am determined to uphold these commitments unwaveringly.

As we approach the end of 2025, once again, I am embracing this tradition with a profound resolution that holds immense significance for the well-being and future of the Tibetan community. I urge my fellow members of the Tibetan diaspora to join me in making a collective New Year’s resolution to re-elect the incumbent Sikyong, Penpa Tsering, as the next President of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile (CTA) in the upcoming election. This election transcends politics; it is a pivotal moment in our collective struggle for freedom and the preservation of our identity. Re-electing Sikyong Penpa Tsering must become our unified goal to ensure his leadership continues to strengthen, enhance, and build upon the achievements of his current tenure. His remarkable efforts to elevate Tibet’s global standing and improve the infrastructure and livelihoods of the exile community have been commendable, impactful, and transformative. The re-election of Sikyong Penpa Tsering is a noble and tangible way to express our continued appreciation and gratitude for his unwavering service to the community.

I previously articulated my strong support for Sikyong Penpa Tsering’s re-election in an article titled Securing Tibet’s Future: Re-Elect the Proven Leader, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, published in the tibetaneeview,net on September 13, 2025. In that article, I highlighted his exceptional leadership qualities, tangible achievements, and visionary aspirations for Tibet’s future. My support is firmly grounded in verifiable facts, not hearsay. His continued leadership is precisely what these challenging times demand.

Within a month of publishing my article, Sikyong Penpa Tsering headlined two prestigious events in the United States. He displayed poise, confidence, and eloquence, captivating his audiences with his speeches. With extensive knowledge and masterful articulation, he presented compelling facts and historical evidence to reaffirm Tibet’s sovereignty and independence prior to its forceful occupation by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the 1950s.

In these events, Sikyong Penpa Tsering eloquently explained the Middle Way Approach, the official policy of the Tibetan exile government, with a strong emphasis on Tibet’s historical status as a sovereign independent nation at one end of the spectrum, while boldly exposing the CCP’s ongoing aggressive policies of cultural genocide at the other. He underscored the urgency of addressing these draconian policies imposed under Xi Jinping’s leadership, which represent an existential threat to Tibetan culture, language, and traditions.

In the past, some may have assumed that the Middle Way Approach was self-evident and did not require further elaboration. However, Sikyong Penpa Tsering has redefined its relevance, contrasting a historically independent and sovereign Tibet with a currently occupied Tibet, suffering under the cruel, repressive, and Orwellian regime of the CCP. This regime relentlessly pursues its goal of eradicating Tibetan identity in all its facets, including culture, language, and religion.

On October 29, 2025, Sikyong Penpa Tsering spoke at the National Press Club, widely regarded as the premier professional organization for journalists worldwide. Established in 1908 and described as “the place where news happens in Washington,” the National Press Club has become a prestigious forum for global leaders. The invitation for Sikyong Penpa Tsering to address this esteemed platform was an extraordinary honor, a testament to both his exemplary leadership and the urgency of the Tibetan cause. Please click below to watch the full interview. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2F9EElY9yQ

Additionally, on November 10, 2025, Sikyong Penpa Tsering spoke at the renowned Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School on the topic of Tibetan Democracy in Exile. With remarkable composure and eloquence, he navigated complex and challenging questions, articulating Tibet’s geopolitical importance with clarity, dignity, and authority. His presentation countered the CCP’s unfounded claims that Tibet is an integral part of China and highlighted the regime’s expansionist ambitions, revealing their attempts to infiltrate economic, trade, cultural, and civilizational realms worldwide. Click the link to watch this compelling speech. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OzNELg99aBQ . The event received glowing praise from viewers, with comments such as:

1. “This is a rare and vital opportunity for the world to understand the harsh realities inside Chinese-occupied Tibet. Sikyong Penpa Tsering’s insightful leadership casts light on the darkness created by the CCP since the occupation of 1959.”

2. “Thank you, Penpa Tsering la, for your tireless efforts to spotlight the plight of the Tibetan people. Your emphasis on nonviolence, peace, and resilience inspires us. You’ve done so much for our community, and we are deeply grateful for your service. You have my vote for Sikyong 2026. I hope Tibetans worldwide set aside regional differences and unite for the greater good.”

3. “An impressive and scholarly talk by Sikyong Penpa Tsering. His speech surpasses the intellectual level of many Harvard graduates. We are incredibly proud of you.”

On several occasions—including during these two highly regarded events—Sikyong Penpa Tsering has drawn global attention to the CCP’s deceptive debt-trap diplomacy. This predatory lending strategy, closely tied to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), enables the CCP to provide financial loans to developing nations under opaque and often unfavorable terms, with the ulterior motive of seizing strategic national assets or extracting political concessions when the borrower defaults on repayments (Chellaney, 2017).

The term “debt-trap diplomacy” was initially used by Brahma Chellaney, a Professor Emeritus of Strategic Studies at the Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi. It describes China’s strategy of intertwining foreign, economic, communication, and security policies to create a hegemonic network of influence. However, Sikyong Penpa Tsering has played a critical role in amplifying this narrative, urging the global community to recognize the CCP’s hegemonic ambitions and the dangers of such exploitative tactics. It is safe to infer that the CCP’s policies in Tibet reflect elements of this carrot-and-stick deceitful strategy.

As the Tibetan community approaches this critical election, it is essential to acknowledge the profound significance of selecting a leader who adores and upholds the legacy of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and remains steadfast in advancing Tibet’s cause on the global stage. Sikyong Penpa Tsering has consistently demonstrated his unwavering dedication to these principles, navigating immense challenges with courage, wisdom, and integrity. Together, we must move forward with unity and determination to secure a prosperous and dignified future for Tibet under his steadfast and principled leadership.

In electing our next Sikyong, we must prioritize proven leadership and tangible accomplishments over empty rhetoric. The Tibetan community must not be swayed by rhetoric, which is no substitute for verifiable accomplishments. These are extraordinary times, and Tibet faces an existential threat from the CCP’s policy of Sinicization—a deliberate attempt to eradicate the rich traditions, language, and religion of the Tibetan people, which have thrived for millennia. The future of Tibet depends on firm and principled leadership that prioritizes the collective welfare and aspirations of Tibetans over personal, regional, or sectarian interests. Re-electing Sikyong Penpa Tsering is a vital and necessary step forward. I urge all Tibetans to make this their New Year’s resolution—a resolution we must make for Tibet’s future.

Reference

Chellaney, B. (2017). China’s Debt-Trap Diplomacy. Project Syndicate. https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-one-belt-one-road-loans-debt-by-brahma-chellaney-2017-01

—

* Dr. Nawang Phuntsog is a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Elementary & Bilingual Education at California State University, Fullerton, USA, and a founding member of www.tibetaneducationadvancement.org. He is also the author of “A Tibetan-American Educator’s Odyssey: Learning at the Feet of Adversity,” published by LTWA in 2024. He is currently working on his next book, exploring the intersectionality of Tibetan Nationalism and the Middle Way Approach.