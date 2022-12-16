10.1 C
Dalai Lama reported eyeing Taiwan visit after Covid danger ends

18
0

(TibetanReview.net, Dec16’22) – The Dalai Lama told a delegation of Taiwanese businesspeople Dec 14 that he was willing to visit their country again once the Covid-19 pandemic was over, reported the taiwannews.com.tw Dec 15.

The delegation of more than 10 members of an association of Taiwanese businesses based in New Delhi had traveled to Dharamshala, India, and called on the exiled spiritual leader of Tibet when the latter reiterated his wish, the report said, citing the CNA news service.

The conversation focused on Buddhism and on religious issues in general, but a member of the delegation also asked the Dalai Lama about Taiwan.

And the Dalai Lama has responded by saying he hoped to be eating authentic Taiwanese food again, while also expressing the wish that Taiwan could use the force of its freedom and democracy to change China.

The Tibetan leader has said his three visits to the country thus far had left a deep impression. Once the Covid pandemic was finished, he would want to travel again, he was cited as having told the Taiwanese businesspeople.

Previous visitors from Taiwan had also asked the Dalai Lama to visit their country, with the latter expressing willingness to do so but being not sure whether the circumstances, marked by intense hostility from China, would permit it.

