Dalai Lama says no point in returning to 'China'

(TibetanReview.net, Dec19’22) – Approached by the media on his way to Bodh Gaya in the Indian state of Bihar to give religious teachings towards the end of this month, the Dalai Lama has on Dec 19 ruled out returning to “China”, saying India remains the best place for him.

“There is no point in returning to China,” zeenews.india.com Dec 19 quoted the exile spiritual leader of Tibet as saying at the local Kangra Airport.

“I prefer India. That’s the place. Kangra- Pandit Nehru’s choice, this is my permanent residence,” the freepressjournal.in Dec 19, likewise, quoted the Dalai Lama as saying.

Asked about the situation in China in the context of the recent reports about the Dec 9 Chinese army intrusion in Arunachal Pradesh, the Dalai Lama has also said, “Things are improving in Europe, Africa & Asia. China is more flexible.”

