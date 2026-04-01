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Outside TibetDalai Lama

Dalai Lama set for Ladakh visit this summer

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(TibetanReview.net, Apr01’26) – As in past many years, save during the Covid-19 pandemic period of 2020-22, the Dalai Lama is to visit Ladakh this summer. The exiled spiritual leader of Tibet gave his consent after a delegation from the Union Territory of India visited his residence to make the request, reported dailyexcelsior.com Mar 31.

The delegation was stated to include members of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) led by its president Chering Dorjay Lakrook, representatives of the Ladakh Gonpa Association (LGA) headed by its president Gelong Stanzin Dorjay, and members from Matho Monastery.

There are no details yet on when exactly the visit will take place and how long it will last.

The report cited Chering Dorjay Lakrook as telling the media that the Dalai Lama had kindly accepted the invitation and would visit Ladakh to bless the people once again.

The report said the visit is expected to hold great spiritual significance for the people of Ladakh, who have long cherished the teachings and presence of the Dalai Lama in the region.

The people of Ladakh share close historical, ethnic, and cultural ties with the neighbouring Ngari people in Tibet. The Union territory has seen frequent border incursions by Chinese troops stationed in occupied Tibet, although there have been no such reports in the past several years as China seeks to boost trade ties with India.

Ladakh is primarily divided between Muslims (approx. 46–47%, mostly Shia) and Buddhists (approx. 39–40%, mainly Tibetan Buddhism), along with a smaller Hindu population (approx. 12%). The region is geographically split, with Leh district being predominantly Buddhist and  Kargil district being largely Muslim.

In Aug 2024, New Delhi announced five new, additional district for Ladakh, namely Nubra, Changthang and Sham Valley, alongside Leh, and Zanskar and Drass, alongside Kargil. There is an ongoing demand for Ladakh to be granted the status of a state with its own legislature.

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