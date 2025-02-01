today-is-a-good-day
20.1 C
New Delhi
Sunday, February 2, 2025
spot_img
Outside TibetDalai Lama

Dalai Lama to attend three monastic-community long-life offerings

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Feb01’25) –Since arriving at the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in South India’s Karnataka-state town of Bylakuppe, home to the largest community of exile Tibetans, on Jan 5 for an extended winter sojourn, the Dalai Lama has maintained a fairly busy schedule, meeting guests, attending events, and giving blessings to streams of devotees.

Ahead of his 90th birthday on Jul 6, the Dalai Lama is to attend three long-life ceremonial offerings being made by Tibetan Buddhist monastic communities during this month.

The first of these ceremonial offerings will be made by the Sera Monastery located in the Tibetan settlement in the town on Feb 5. The event is scheduled to be held in the Sera Lachi Assembly Hall.

This will be followed by long-life offering to be made by the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery on Feb 15, with the venue being the monastery’s assembly hall.

And the third scheduled long-life offering is to be made by the Gyudmed Tantric Monastery at the monastery’s assembly hall. This monastery is located in a Tibetan settlement in the same state’s Hunsur city, some 52 km away from Bylakuppe.

While Hunsur is home to the Rabgayling Tibetan Settlement, Bylakuppe hosts the Tibetan settlements of Lugsung Samdupling and Dickyi Larsoe. Karnataka is home to two other Tibetan settlements as well, namely Dhondeling in Kollegal and Doeguling in Mundgod.

The long-life ceremonies will be held in the morning and they typically attract large crowds of devotees.

The Dalai Lama has assured devotees at numerous long-life offering events over the past several years that he expects to live to be more than 110 years of age.

The Central Tibetan Administration is to hold a globe-wide, year-long series of events to mark the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday from Jul 6 under the theme of “Year of Compassion”.

The above dates are subject to change, said a notice on the Dalailama.com website seen today.

Previous articleDisappeared young Tibetan writer released by China still not free
Next articleThe Sunday Funnies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,026FansLike
1,180FollowersFollow
10,608FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Communist China: Weaponizing Buddhism and Erasing Tibet

OPINION Professor Tenzin Dorjee* argues that China cannot succeed in erasing Tibet's identity after turning "China's Tibet" into "Xizang" and...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Restoring Tibetan Supreme Justices: An Ode to the Supreme Strength of Public Mobilization

OPINION While not claiming a direct causal link to the recent and widely welcomed amendment of the Charter of Tibetans...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.