Dalai Lama to preside over annual altruism generation ceremony for 20 plus years more

(TibetanReview.net, Jun06’20) – The Dalai Lama has on Jun 5 expressed confidence to live for more than 20 more years while presiding over a ceremony for generating bodhichitta (or altruistic mind) via live webcast from his Dharamshala residence Palace. The occasion was Saka Dawa, Tibet’s most sacred religious festival, marking the birth, enlightenment and passing away of the Buddha.

As many Buddhists would be commemorating the event in many different places on that day, the Dalai Lama felt, “it would be good for us to cultivate the awakening mind of bodhichitta together on this auspicious day commemorating the Buddha’s enlightenment.”

He advised that the ceremony for generating bodhichitta be made into an annual event in the Tibetan monasteries.

“I expect to be here to take part for the next twenty years or so, I’d like to request those of you in the monasteries in South India to make this an annual event,” he said.

He explained that a compassionate attitude born out of a sound understanding of the Buddha’s teachings of emptiness was the answer to satisfying one’s own interest as well as of others; that the right attitude for taking care of oneself was to take care of others.

“We do have self-interest, but we need to be wisely selfish. People may be attracted by money and power, but having an altruistic attitude is more effective,” he said.

He also said, “Developing compassion is the best way to follow the Buddha and repay his kindness to us. And along with compassion, it’s important to cultivate an understanding of emptiness.”

Saka Dawa is considered the most auspicious occasion for carrying out religious practices and charitable activities.

By Blogsdna