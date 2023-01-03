Dalai Lama to visit Arunachal?

(TibetanReview.net, Jan03’23) – His Holiness the Dalai Lama has accepted an invitation to visit India’s Tibet-border state of Arunachal Pradesh during a meeting with its Chief Minister Mr Pema Khandu at Bodh Gaya, Bihar, on Jan 1, reported the arunachaltimes.in Jan 3.

“A spiritually profound beginning of the New Year. Along with family today we received blessings of HH The Dalai Lama. We also prayed for his good health & long life. It was heartening that His Holiness very kindly accepted our invitation to visit Arunachal Pradesh to bless us,” the report quoted the Chief Minister as saying in a tweet.

It was previously reported on Sep 7, 2022 that the Dalai Lama would visit Tawang soon, following a request made by a group of devotees from the place during its participation in a long-life religious offering to the Tibetan Buddhist leader in Dharamsala.

It is not clear yet when the visit will take place.

The Dalai Lama is currently at Bodh Gaya to give religious teachings after a gap of nearly two years due to Covid-19 restrictions. He last visited the state in Apr 2017.

The state is home to Tawang Gaden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery, or simply Tawang Monastery. Tawang district is also the birthplace of the 6th Dalai Lama.

It was also previously reported that the Dalai lama would visit Sikkim, another Tibet-border state, near Arunachal, in Sep 2022 on an invitation from its Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay). That visit is also yet to take place.