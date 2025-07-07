today-is-a-good-day
Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday commemorated in Kathmandu

(TibetanReview.net, Jul07’25) – Tibetans in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu have commemorated the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday on Jul 6 without facing a clampdown as in past many years for alleged violation of the country’s “one China” policy.

The celebrations were held at two key locations: Lazimpat, where the Tibetan Refugee Welfare Office organised a formal gathering, and Jawalakhel, where members of the Tibetan diaspora came together to pay tribute through prayer and traditional rituals, reported the kathmandupost.com Jul 6.

The report said the event saw the presence of ambassadors and representatives from several Western nations, along with officials from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The report said a message from the Dalai Lama was read out to the attendees.

Devotees were stated to have offered prayers and worshipped the portrait of their spiritual guide, expressing heartfelt wishes for his long life and continued guidance.

