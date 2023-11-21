Dalai Lama’s Sikkim, Salugara teachings back on schedule

(TibetanReview.net, Nov21’23) – In an apparent suggestion that he is back in robust health, the Dalai Lama is to give his previously postponed or cancelled teachings in Sikkim and Salugara next month before his scheduled Bodh Gaya teachings, according to his upcoming list of schedules seen posted on his official www.dalailama.com website today.

The latest schedules list says that on Dec 12, His Holiness will give a daylong teaching on Gyalsey Thokme Sangpo’s 37 Practices of a Bodhisattva (laklen sodunma) in the morning at Paljor Stadium at the request of the Sikkim State Government.

The schedules list also says that on Dec 14, His Holiness will give a general teaching followed by the Ceremony for Generation of Bodhicitta (semkye) at Sed-Gyued Monastery in the morning at Salugara, West Bengal state.

Not mentioned in the schedules list is a PTI news agency report and other Indian news portal reports Nov 12 that the Dalai Lama will take part in dhamma diksha, a high-profile international Buddhist conference, in Mumbai over Dec 15-16.

The Dalai Lama was previously scheduled to give the Sikkim and Salugara teachings Over Oct 16-22. These were postponed or cancelled in two notices from his office last month, saying the exile Tibetan spiritual had been advised rest to fully recover from a long bout of flu.

Also cancelled were his teachings in Karnataka state at Sera Monastery in Bylakuppe on Oct 15, Nov 26, and Dec 3 and 9; and at Gyuto Monastery in Hunsur on Dec 13.

However, his Bodh Gaya events remain on schedule.

The upcoming schedules list says that over Dec 29-30, His Holiness will give teachings on Nagarjuna’s In Praise of Dhammadhatu (choying toepa); that on Dec 31 he will confer the Manjushri Empowerment (jamphel yang jenang), both on Kalachakra Teaching Ground in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, India.

At the same venue on Jan 1, 2024 morning, His Holiness will be offered a Long Life Prayer ceremony.