14.1 C
New Delhi
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
spot_img
Tibet News

China’s Panchen ordained monks first time, sermonises them to thank the Party

20
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Nov21’23) – Questions continue to hang starkly over the whereabouts or, indeed, the very fate of the 6-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima he replaced in 1995. But this has not prevented the Chinese government-appointed 11th Panchen Lama Gyaltsen (or Gaincain) Norbu from ordaining on Nov 4 nearly 30 young Tibetan monks at Tashilhunpo Monastery in Shigatse City, Tibet, according to bitterwinter.org, the website of a magazine on religious liberty and human rights, Nov 21. What is more, he has asked these monks to be grateful and loyal to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in his first ordination of Buddhist monks.

Nov 4, 2023, corresponded to the Tibetan calendar day’s festival of Lhabab Düchen, which marks the Buddha Shakyamuni’s descent from heaven after sojourning there in a trip to impart teachings to the heavenly denizens and his mother reborn there.

The report said: “The false Panchen Lama selected this sacred day to ordain, for the first time, 28 monks in the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in Shigatse. The monastery is the traditional seat of the Panchen Lamas, which he unlawfully occupies.”

In an apparent act of Sinicizing the ordination vows, Gyaltsen Norbu, assisted by other monks subservient to the CCP, has given his usual instructions to the newly ordained young men. He instructed them to “be grateful to the Party, listen to the Party, follow the Party, promote the Party,” the report said.

He has also told them that they should thank the Party every day because the world is full of wars and crises, and they are fortunate to live in a happy, peaceful, and well-governed country.

In a press release issued over the social media on the event, the Party-loyal China Buddhist Association has said: “This ordination shows that the Panchen Lama has the ability to accept disciples and ordain, signalling a further improvement in the Panchen Lama’s Buddhist achievements and religious status. The peaceful and successful ordination ceremony also demonstrates the Panchen Lama’s prestige in the religious world.”

Previous articleDevotees invited to register online for Dalai Lama’s Bodh Gaya teachings
Next articleDalai Lama’s Sikkim, Salugara teachings back on schedule

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,000FansLike
1,120FollowersFollow
10,050FollowersFollow

Opinions

Letterstibetanreview -

Please, let Prof. Samdhong Rinpoche have peace in his retirement

(TibetanReview.net, Sep29’23) The Tibetan Parliament in Exile session that ended in Dharamshala on Sep 28 after sitting for just three...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Democracy and Unity: The Pillars of Tibetan Exile Governance

OPINION Prof. Nawang Phuntsog* cautions that the deadlock and the precarious democracy in Dharamsala have the potential to diminish international...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.