Devotees invited to register online for Dalai Lama’s Bodh Gaya teachings

(TibetanReview.net, Nov21’23) – With the Dalai Lama’s schedule of teachings at Bodh Gaya towards the end of next month confirmed, those desirous to attend it have been invited to register online at www.dalailamateaching.com, although prior registration is not compulsory.

“Those who are planning to attend the Bodh Gaya, (Bihar State) teaching on Nagarjuna’s In Praise of Dhammadhatu (choying toepa) and confer the Blessing of Manjushri Empowerment (jamphel yang jenang) from 29 – 31 December 2023 is able to register online since 15 November 2023 at www.dalailamateaching.com,” said an announcement Nov 20 from the Department of Security of the Central Tibetan Administration, Dharamshala.

The Teaching Passes will be issued at Bodh Gaya (Registration Counter) on production of the online registration forms along with any of following documents: Passport/Aadhaar card/Voter ID/Green Book/RC, the announcement said.

However, those who already possess their Teaching Pass from attending previous teachings need not register again. They will be issued new Teaching Passes at Bodh Gaya (Registration Counter) upon producing their old Teaching Passes.

Besides, those who do not wish to register online may visit in person to obtain their Teaching Pass manually, the announcement added.

The Dalai Lama’s Bodh Gaya’s teachings will take place after his previously scheduled teachings in south India and the northeast Indian states of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal had been cancelled to enable him to fully recover from a nagging flu.