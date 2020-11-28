You are here: Home » Outside Tibet » Dharamsala » Dates set for current exile Tibetan parliament’s final session

Dates set for current exile Tibetan parliament’s final session

November 29, 2020 12:09 am0 commentsViews: 1

8th session of 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. (Photo courtesy: TPiE)

(TibetanReview.net, Nov28’20) – The scheduled last session of the current, 16th Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) is to be held from Mar 15 to 31, 2021, with the main agenda being to debate and adopt the annual budget of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). The schedule was reported to have been decided by the Standing Committee of the TPiE at its 349th meeting on Nov 24.

Earlier this year, the TPiE held its March session for one day in order to pass the annual budget of the CTA. A full session could not be held due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in India due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The September session of the TPiE was cancelled due to the continuing Covid-19 restrictions even though the nationwide lockdown had been greatly relaxed by them.

The Mar 2021 meeting will be the 10th biannual session of the current TPiE. It will be held just ahead of the final voting by the Tibetan public for the new Sikyong and the 17th TPiE in April.

Share
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related posts:

  1. Covid-19 forces postponement of exile Tibetan parliament’s September session
  2. Final session begun of the 15th Tibetan parliament-in-Exile
  3. Tibetan parliament rejects apex court’s penal order for failing to hold 10th session
  4. 16th Exile Tibetan parliament concludes its 3rd session
  5. Tibetan parliament in Exile concludes budget session
Tags:

Leave a Reply