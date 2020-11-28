Dates set for current exile Tibetan parliament’s final session

(TibetanReview.net, Nov28’20) – The scheduled last session of the current, 16th Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) is to be held from Mar 15 to 31, 2021, with the main agenda being to debate and adopt the annual budget of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). The schedule was reported to have been decided by the Standing Committee of the TPiE at its 349th meeting on Nov 24.

Earlier this year, the TPiE held its March session for one day in order to pass the annual budget of the CTA. A full session could not be held due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in India due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The September session of the TPiE was cancelled due to the continuing Covid-19 restrictions even though the nationwide lockdown had been greatly relaxed by them.

The Mar 2021 meeting will be the 10th biannual session of the current TPiE. It will be held just ahead of the final voting by the Tibetan public for the new Sikyong and the 17th TPiE in April.

