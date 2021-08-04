Delhi, 12 other states see a rise in weekly Covid-19 cases, active Tibetan cases total 609

(TibetanReview.net, Aug03’21) – It is not just Kerala and neighbouring southern states of India where Covid-19 infections have been rising over the past few days. As many as 13 states recorded an increase in cases last week, apart from Tamil Nadu which saw no change, although absolute numbers remained low at most places, reported the timesofindia.com Aug 3.

The report said the hill states of north India saw the maximum rise in fresh cases during the week ended Sunday (Jul 26-Aug 1) as compared with the previous seven days. Himachal Pradesh registered a surge of 64%, the highest in the country, with cases rising from 670 in the previous week to 1,100. Uttarakhand was next with a 61% increase, although numbers in both the states were still quite low — 437 in the case of Uttarakhand last week as compared with 272 in the preceding period. J&K had a surge of 26%.

Capital Delhi, where weekly cases had dropped to this year’s lowest count of 381 in the week before last, saw a 15% rise in infections. The city recorded 440 fresh cases last week. Neighbouring Haryana too registered a minor rise of 2%.

While in absolute numbers these spikes were largely marginal, what’s significant is that all these states had been registering a fall in infections till the week before last, the report noted.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had declined by 9,585 to 30,549 while the daily new deaths had remained unchanged at 422 in the past 24 hours recorded on Aug 3 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 31,726,507 cases and 425,195 deaths respectively.

This is the day of the week India reports its lowest count of daily new cases.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach nearly 30.9 million (30,896,354 or 97.38%) while active cases have declined by 8,760 to over .4 million (404,958 or 1.28%).

The fatality rate was 1.34%.

The daily positivity rate was sharply down at 1.85% and the weekly positivity slightly up at 2.39%.

Eight states / Union Territories namely Madhya Pradesh (+7), Jammu And Kashmir (+43), Himachal Pradesh (+75), Goa (+16), Tripura (+12), Chandigarh (+3), Mizoram (+127), and Lakshadweep (+4) have reported increases in active cases.

Nine states continue to have more than 10,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil. It is still among countries reporting the highest number of daily new cases.

***

After remaining unchanged for three days the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increased by 84 to 5,800, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Aug 3. Of them 5,053 had recovered while 609 were active. The total fatality was 138.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 199 million (199,002,824) and the deaths over 4.23 million (4,237,665), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Aug 3, 2021 at 3:51 PM.