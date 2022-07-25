Delhi gov’t to develop Majnu-Ka-Tila as food hub

(TibetanReview.net, Jul25’22) – Along with the Chandni Chowk market, which is known for its street food, the Delhi government has decided to redevelop North Delhi’s Majnu-Ka-Tila, known as the national capital’s ‘Little Tibet’, as a mega food hub in the first phase of its plan to develop food hubs across the city in a phased manner, reported the indianexpress.com and other news outlets Jul 24.

The report cited Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as saying at a press conference that after extensive research, consultations and several meetings with market associations, Majnu-Ka-Tila and Chandni Chowk were selected first.

“These two iconic markets will be developed on a pilot basis in the first phase, and after that other food hubs and joints will follow,” Kejriwal has said.

“All types of food, from Asian, Italian to South Indian, are available here in Delhi. So, we want to promote our food at the national and international level,” the chief minister has added.

To be executed by the Delhi tourism department and Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Kejriwal has said, “In the next 12 weeks, the architectural design will be finalised, and contracts will be granted to start work on the food hubs. After the development of these two markets, the government will identify and develop others in the next phase.”

The whole project is part of the Delhi government’s plan to solve the unemployment problem in the city.

“Unemployment is increasing across the country, including several youths in Delhi (who are without jobs). Thus, to boost employment and promote Delhi’s food joints, we have decided to develop food hubs. With the development of these hubs, business will increase, revenue will be boosted and a large number of new employment opportunities will be generated,” Kejriwal has said.