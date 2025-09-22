Devotees from 11 Asian countries offer long-life prayers, cultural show tributes to Dalai Lama

(TibetanReview.net, Sep21’25) – An Assembly of Asian Buddhist Leaders and followers that took place in Dharamshala on Sep 20 unanimously declared His Holiness the Dalai Lama ‘The Universal Supreme Patriarch of the Buddhist World’ at a ceremony to pray for the exile Tibetan spiritual leader’s long life while celebrating his 90th birthday. Taking part in the event, which took place on the Tsuglakhang courtyard, were more than a thousand devotees from Korea and ten Southeast Asian countries, apart from Tibetans and others.

The President of the Tibetan Buddhist Centre (Singapore), Sister Winni, said those at the gathering were offering prayers that His Holiness lives a long life, in good health, and that he continues to turn the wheel of Dharma. She offered him a medallion representing this ‘Year of Compassion’ in recognition of the good he has given the world.

Prayers for the His Holiness’s long life and world peace were then chanted in Pali by approximately 30 Theravada monks led by Phramedivajrodom V Vajiramedhi, Abbot of Rai Cherntawan International Meditation Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand, one of the co-organisers of the event. Alongside, 14 representatives of the organizers offered a mandala and representations of the body, speech and mind of the Buddha.

This was followed by a joint statement on behalf of all the participants in the ceremony read by the Most Venerable Thich Nhat Tu, Vice Head of the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha; Deputy Chief Officer of Centre Committee, Vietnam. The statement recognised His Holiness as the most renowned and respected global Buddhist leader, who embodies the ideals of peace, universal responsibility, and self-discipline, as well as religious and social harmony, referring to the numerous top global recognitions he had received over the decades.

The joint statement referred to the fact that His Holiness had devoted his entire life to strengthening Buddhist traditions while at the same time fostering interfaith dialogue. His unwavering commitment to nonviolence, environmental stewardship, and the preservation of Tibetan culture has inspired generations, it said.

The Assembly therefore “unanimously declared His Holiness the Dalai Lama to be ‘The Universal Supreme Patriarch of the Buddhist World’.” They also joyfully reaffirmed their dedication to building a truly harmonious and peaceful world, fulfilling his noble vision and the boundless compassion he exemplifies.

Seven representatives of the organizers and seven representatives of the Sangharaja and other Buddhist leaders then presented a variety of gifts to His Holiness, with a recitation of words of praise associated with the mandala offering.

Apart from the Tibetan Buddhist Centre (Singapore), the other co-organizers were named as Labsum Shedrub Ling, South Korea; Persatuan Lamrim Buddhaksetra Retreat Centre (Malaysia); Vajrayana Buddhist Council of Malaysia; Rai Cherntawan International Meditation Center (Thailand); Kadam Choeling Indonesia; and Sriwijaya State Buddhist College of Tangerang Banten Indonesia.

A mandala offering was also made by a second group consisting of the fourteen main sponsors and gifts were offered to His Holiness by 150 devotees.

In his address to the gathering, the Dalai Lama said, among other things, “For all your prayers and offerings for my long life, and for all you do in your practice of the Dharma and in serving others, particularly the monastics, I’d like to thank you. I am also determined to serve others through the Dharma. As the Dalai Lama I have been able to create a positive state of mind within others, for which I feel fortunate.”

Cultural performances were then made by artistes from eight Southeast Asia countries: Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, Malaysia and Singapore based on themes associated with the spirituality of the occasion, reflecting the rich cultural diversity of the participants in the event.

(Source: dalailama.com, Sep 20, 2025)