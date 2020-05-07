Districts in 7 states account for over 80 % of cases in India’s worsening Covid-19 situation

(TibetanReview.net, May07’20) – The number of active Covid-19 cases in India are growing faster at 6.6% now, leading to a shorter doubling time of 11 days, as compared to 15 days on May 2 when the growth rate for such cases was 4.8%, reported timesofindia.com May 7, citing data analysis by economist Shamika Ravi who was earlier part of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council.

There are seven states with 3000 or more cases – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh – and they together account for more than 43,000 of the 52,800 cases in India right now, which is more than 80 per cent of the entire caseload, reported indianexpress.com May 7.

But referring to the positive aspect of the situation, India’s Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said the country’s Covid-19 mortality rate at 3.3% was the lowest in the world, reported tribuneindia.com May 7.

The report said that as the disease graph has been gradually peaking instead of regressing—as the government had hoped amid the lockdown—Vardhan has said the challenge was to prevent the disease from making its way to unaffected districts, the report added.

There are presently 319 unaffected districts in the green (unaffected) zone, 130 red districts and 284 orange ones, he has noted.

***

Whatever may be the case, the country reported 3,561 new cases – the second highest ever daily increase after May 4 figure – and 89 new deaths during the past 24 hours as of May 7 at 8AM (GMT+5:30), taking their totals to 52,952 infections and 1,783 deaths, according to the tally of India’s Ministry of Health.

India is currently the country with the 14th highest cumulative number of Covid-19 cases and 17th highest number of deaths.

With a total of 15,267 infected persons having recovered, 35,902 cases remain active.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by a huge margin, had a cumulative total of 16,758 (+1,233) cases, followed by Gujarat with 6,625 (+380) cases, Delhi with 5,532 (+428) cases, Tamil Nadu with 4,829 (+771) cases, Rajasthan with 3,317 (+159) cases, Madhya Pradesh with 3,138 (+89) cases, Uttar Pradesh with 2,998 (+118) cases, Andhra Pradesh with 1,777 (+60) cases, Punjab with 1,516 (+75) cases, West Bengal with 1,456 (+112) cases, Telangana with 1,107 (+11) cases, Jammu & Kashmir with 775 (+34) cases, Karnataka with 693 (+22) cases, Haryana with 594 (+46) cases, Bihar with 542 (+6) cases, Kerala with 503 (+1) cases, Odisha, 185 (+10), Jharkhand, 127 (+2), and Chandigarh, 120 (+9).

Other badly hit states/Union Territories were Uttarakhand, 61 (+1); Chattisgarh, 59 (+0), Himachal Pradesh, 45 (+3); Assam, 45 (+2); Tripura, 43 (+0), Ladakh, 41 (+0); Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 33 (+0); and Meghalaya 12 (+0).

Besides, Puducherry (9), Goa (7), Manipur (2), Mizoram (1), Arunachal Pradesh (1), And Dadar Nagar Haveli (1) had reported cases.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 651 (+34), followed by Gujarat, 396 (+28); Madhya Pradesh, 185 (+9); Rajasthan, 92 (+3); Delhi, 65 (+1); Uttar Pradesh, 60 (+4); West Bengal,144 (+4); Andhra Pradesh, 36 (+0); Tamil Nadu 35 (+2); Telangana, 29 (+0); Karnataka, 29 (+0); Punjab, 27 (+2); Jammu & Kashmir, 8 (+0); Haryana, 7 (+1); Bihar 4 (+0); Kerala, 4 (+0); and Jharkhand, 3 (+0) HP, 2 (+0); and Odisha, 2 (+1). Besides five states, namely Assam, Chandigarh, Meghalaya, and Uttarakhand had 1 death each. (Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)



***

Of the total of 5,532 cases reported in Delhi till May 6, more than one-third were recorded from May 1 to 6. On May 6, 428 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital, the largest number in a single day.

Three districts in the city — Central, Southeast and North — had come under the lens of the Union government for a set of worrying factors, with the Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev having sought a report on their “underperformance,” reported indianexpress.com May 7.

In Himachal Pradesh, three more cases – two from Chamba district and one from Jamanabad village in Kangra district – were reported, taking the state’s tally to 45, reported tribuneindia.com May 7. One had returned home from outside the state while two had come back from another part of the state. The Chamba cases were asymptomatic and their samples were taken randomly by the district health authorities.

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had reached 3,768,535 and the deaths 264,109 as of May 7 at 3:02:27 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. There were 91,370 new cases and 6,655 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours across 187 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported cases thus far were US (1,228,609), Spain (220,325) Italy (214,457), UK (202,359), Russia (177,160), France (174,224), Germany (168,162), Turkey (131,744), Brazil (126,611), Iran (101,650), and China (83,970).

The countries with the most number of deaths were US (73,431), UK (30,150), Italy (29,684), Spain (25,857), France (25,812), Brazil (8,588), Belgium (8,415), Germany (7,275), Iran (6,418), Netherlands (5,221) and China (4,637).

