Exile administration sets up permanent strategy committee

(TibetanReview.net, Aug19’21) – The Task Force on Sino-Tibetan negotiation has been withdrawn and at the same time a Permanent Strategy Committee has been newly set up by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Aug 13. The new committee has a wide mandate and is not necessarily concerned with China negotiations for which there is clearly no prospect at present.

The task force, set up in 1998, had most of its members, numbering 16 by last count, living abroad. They visited India once or twice each year to hold meetings. There have been a total of 32 meetings.

The newly set up Permanent Strategy Committee is made up of senior CTA officials. It also has three advisors, namely Kasur Dongchung Ngodup and Kasur Tenpa Tsering and former envoy of HH the Dalai Lama Kelsang Gyaltsen.

The committee will apprise the Sikyong on Tibet and Tibet-related issues and will also advise the Sikyong on advocacy and strategy planning, said the circular issued by the Kashag Secretariat.