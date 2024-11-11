Exile delegation assured Czech parliament support for Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, Nov11’24) –A delegation of Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) members has discussed the most pressings issues facing Tibet under Chinese rule in meetings with Czech lawmakers, government officials, diplomats, and others over Nov-7-8.

The TPiE members, Ms Youdon Aukatsang and Ms Tsering Lhamo, were stated to have been received by Eva Decroix, the Chairperson of the Subcommittee for the Support of Democracy and Human Rights Abroad, Chamber of Deputies, in the ZAV Meeting Room of the Czech Parliament on Nov 7. Others present were stated to include Jitka Seitlova, Vice President of the Senate; Senator Přemysl Rabas; MP Jarmila Levko, MP Hayato Okamura and MP Eva Decroix.

The TPiE members spoke on critical concerns facing Tibet particularly the Chinese state controlled residential schools, closure of monastic and Tibetan private schools and reincarnation of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, said the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website Nov 11.

The TPiE members were stated to have been reassured of Czech Parliament’s support for Tibet and reminded of the deep friendship between His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Vaclav Havel, the last president of the erstwhile Czechoslovakia, from 1989 until 1992, and first president of the Czech Republic, from 1993 to 2003.

Sinopsis, an organisation working on developments in China with interest in Tibet, was stated to have shared with the visiting Tibetans news of their upcoming report on the succession of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to be released on Dec 10.

This is related to the fact that China has vowed to appoint its own “reincarnation” of the current Dalai Lama, Tibet’s religious leader, when the time comes, in defiance of the centuries-old, intrinsically religious Tibetan Buddhist practices.

The TPiE members have also met with prominent Tibet advocates Katerina and Martin Bursik to discuss initiatives aimed at protecting Tibetan cultural and political rights.

On the following day, the TPiE members have met with Ondrej Chrast, Deputy Minister for Culture; Robert Rehak, Ambassador at Large, Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues, Interfaith Dialogue and Freedom of Religion, Chair of the International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance (IRFBA); and Ivana Grollova, Unit for Strategy and Analysis, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The TPiE members were hosted by Liang Ruey Ke, Taiwan Representative to Czech Republic, to a concert of the National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra, the report said.