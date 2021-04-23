Exile Tibetan Administration to issue ID cards to all Tibetans for e-governance

(TibetanReview.net, Apr23’21) – The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has said Apr 19 that it will issue ID cards to all Tibetans as a part of its e-governance effort.

The goal of this project, known as Tibetan Population Information System (TPIS), is to keep a digital record of all Tibetans in exile so as to maintain authentic Tibetan demographics for improved governance and services, said the CTA on its Tibet.net website Apr 19.

The announcement said the TPIS was currently in the process of providing foolproof PVC Identity Cards (ID) to all Tibetans registered under the TPIS.

It was not clear when that registration was carried out and there was no previous announcement about it.

However, the announcement said those who were not yet registered should visit the nearest Settlement Office (Office of Tibet for those living outside India, Nepal and Bhutan) with their Tibetan Green Book and country based ID (Aadhaar in India, passport number in other countries).

Once registered, Tibetans will not be required to carry a bunch of attested documents whenever they seek to avail CTA services, the report said.

TPIS has already initiated the process. Those already registered with the TPIS database will be asked to send a recent passport size photo and Aadhar number to a WhatsApp account from which they will be contacted. This will ensure automatic updates in the TPIS database.