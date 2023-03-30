Exile Tibetan foreign minister meets with her Taiwanese counterpart

(TibetanReview.net, Mar30’23) – As China remains busy threatening repercussions for a possible meeting on US soil between Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the foreign minister of India-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has embarked on a week-long visit to the self-ruled island, which included a meeting with her counterpart Jaushieh Joseph Wu on Mar 28.

Kalon (minister) Norzin Dolma apprised Joseph Wu about the Communist Party of China (CPC)’s ongoing policy of eradicating Tibetan religion, culture, language and Tibetan identity. She called Taiwan and Tibet victims of CPC’s aggression, which the two should face unitedly, said the CTA on its Tibet.net website Mar 29.

Ms Norzin Dolma has also raised visa-related problems faced by monks of Tibetan Buddhist Centres and Tibetans studying in Taiwan and sought his help to solve them. She has also requested visa for Tibetans desiring to pursue certificate programmes and courses in Taiwan.

The minister has assured help and conveyed his country’s solidarity with the Tibetan people. He has expressed his admiration for His Holiness the Dalai Lama and suggested strengthening of ties between the Europe-based Taiwan consulates and the Offices of Tibet.

On Mar 29, she, accompanied by her departmental secretary Mr Karma Choeying, met with You Si-Kun, President of the Legislative Yuan and former Prime Minister of Taiwan; Freddy Lim, Chair of the Taiwanese Parliamentary Group for Tibet; and legislators Sun Han-Hung and Wang Ting-yu, President of National Human Rights Commission of Taiwan, said the Tibet.net Mar 29.

The visit and meetings will continue till Apr 7.