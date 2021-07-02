Exile Tibetan leader reiterates autonomy call as ‘insecure’ China celebrated Party centenary, youth activists protest in New Delhi

(TibetanReview.net, Jul02’21) – The exile Tibetan administration reiterated its commitment on Jul 1 to pursue the middle-way policy of seeking autonomy under the rule of Communist China as the latter celebrated the 100th founding anniversary of its authoritarian, sole-ruling party with vows to strike those who would try to “bully” the country with “broken heads and bloodshed in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people”. On the same day Tibetan youth activists held a flash protest in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, to be quickly rounded up by police.

Addressing a press conference, Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Dharamshala, has said his top priority was to pursue the middle-way approach to achieve autonomy for Tibet. He has made it clear that this was the policy laid down for the CTA by the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile (TPiE).

He has noted that he was bound by the policy laid down by the TPiE when it was pointed out that Beijing had broken its promises of democracy and freedom in Hong Kong under the “one country, two systems” handover deal with the UK.

China holds art performance to celebrate CPC centenary. (Photo courtesy: Xinhua)

On China’s celebrations to mark the 100th party founding anniversary, Sikyong Penpa Tsering has said the ruling clique’s gross feeling of insecurity within the country meant that there was nothing for it to celebrate, pointing out that this situation had led Beijing to spend more money on internal security than on national defence.

Besides, he has said, China had failed to bring prosperity to the people of Tibet, East Turkestan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Southern Mongolia.

On the same day, activists of the Tibetan Youth Congress, stated to be in dozens, staged a flash protest strike in front of the fortified Chinese embassy in New Delhi. They held Tibetan flags, posters and banners, on which ‘Free Tibet’ means ‘Freedom of Tibet’ was written. The Delhi Police took all the protesters into custody, said one online Indian media report Jul 2.

The largest, membership-based exile Tibetan non-governmental group campaigns for the restoration of Tibet’s independence, in variance with the policy of the CTA.