Exile Tibetan leaders call on Himachal leaders during winter state legislature meet

(TibetanReview.net, Dec07’25) – Delegations from the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) have called on top government, legislative, and opposition leaders of Himachal Pradesh during the state’s winter legislative session, which is held in Dharamshala, extending greetings, renewing ties, and seeking reassurance of continued support. Also, the state’s Revenue Minister called on the Dalai Lama.

In the morning of Nov 27, a CTA delegation visited the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha at Tapovan and formally invited Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to grace the upcoming 36th anniversary on Dec 10 of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize on His Holiness the Dalai Lama as the Chief Guest.

The delegation was led by Cabinet Secretary Tsegyal Chukya Dranyi and Secretary of the Department of Home, Palden Dhondup.

Cabinet Secretary Tsegyal Chukya Dranyi and Secretary of the Department of Home, Palden Dhondup with HP Chief Minister Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (Photo courtesy: Tibet.Net)

Later on Dec 2, the Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykang, along with members of the Standing Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE), called on the state’s legislative assembly Speaker Mr Kuldeep Singh Pathania, the Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Mr Jai Ram Thakur, Ministers, and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from both the ruling and opposition parties.

The TPiE routinely hosts a lunch reception or high tea in honour of the MLAs during their winter session. However, this time because of the heavy legislative workload, the MLAs could not attend and instead invited the TPiE visitors to witness their session from the VIP Gallery, where they were warmly welcomed with applauses by the House during Zero Hour.

The TPiE members were also hosted a luncheon at the Vidhan Sabha.

Earlier, on Nov 30, the state’s Revenue Minister Mr Jagat Singh Negi and his family, along with Mr Harish Janathan (MLA), called on the Dalai Lama at his residence.

HP Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and MLA Harish Janathan had an audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama. (Photo courtesy: OHHDL)

Joined by CTA’s Home Secretary Mr Palden Dhondup, and the Secretary of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s Trust, Mr Jamphel Lhundup, the two sides discussed various land-related issues faced by the Tibetan community in the state.

The minister said the government and people of Himachal Pradesh felt deeply blessed to have His Holiness residing in Dharamshala and reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to continuing to extend all necessary support to the Tibetan people.

(Source: Tibet.net reports Dec 2, 3, and 4, 2025)