Exile Tibetan parliament lobbies support from Indian lawmakers, urges recognition of free Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, Dec19’25) – The Standing Committee of the Tibetan Parliament in exile has concluded a week-long lobbying effort that it began on Dec 12 during the ongoing winter session of the Indian parliament, during which it met with 43 MP’s from a total of 14 political parties as well as independents. The delegation also convened with the All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT) a meeting on Dec 18 to commemorate the 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and organised an Interfaith Prayer Ceremony at Raj Ghat, Delhi, the following day.

Led by the Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the delegation met with several government ministers as well. They included Mr Kiren Rijiju, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs as well as for Minority Affairs; Mr Harsh Malhotra, Ministers of State for Road Transport and Highways; Mr Bhagirath Choudhary, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare; and Mr Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

During their meetings, the members of the delegation sought to convince the Indian leaders to recognise Tibet as an occupied nation and urged support for the exile Tibetan administration’s efforts to get the government of China to engage in substantive, unconditional dialogue with representatives of His Holiness the Dalai Lama or the democratically elected Tibetan leadership. They also urged support for the exile Tibetan administration’s appeal to the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) to conduct scientific studies on China’s exploitation of Tibet’s natural resources and its impact on global climate change.

The Tibetan delegation also called for pressure on China to grant independent human rights organisations access to Tibet and extend standing invitations to UN Special Rapporteurs, particularly those focused on freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly, association, and the protection of human rights defenders.

The delegation called for support for their demand for unconditional release of all Tibetan political prisoners, including the 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima who had remained disappeared since being abducted by China 1995; and their call for an end to oppressive Chinese policies aimed at suppressing Tibetan culture, language, and religion.

Also the Tibetan lobbyists appealed for the establishment of a national legislative framework to counter China’s networked authoritarianism and disinformation campaigns, which undermine democratic institutions and global stability, and urged the legislators to raise their voices and express concern regarding human rights violations in Tibet across all available platforms.

Following the conclusion of their lobbying undertaking, the Tibetan delegation, in collaboration with the All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT), commemorated in New Delhi on Dec 18 the 90th Birth Anniversary of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, reflecting on his extraordinary legacy of peace, non-violence, compassion, and universal responsibility.

The commemorative meeting adopted a number of resolutions, recognising the Dalai Lama’s devotion to “peace, wisdom, compassion, and the upliftment of humanity”, his role in “rebuilding the Tibetan language, culture, arts, and the monastic universities”, his “tireless efforts in promoting compassion, forgiveness, ethical conduct, and universal responsibility in a world afflicted by conflict and war”, and his “monumental contribution to preserving and revitalising the Nalanda tradition and enriching India’s intellectual and spiritual heritage”.

The resolutions “reaffirmed India’s Respect and Gratitude” to His Holiness for these contributions, recommitted support to the Tibetan people, and reiterated “unwavering solidarity with the Tibetan people in their peaceful struggle to preserve their culture, identity, and environmental heritage.”

The resolution also urged the PRC to “re-engage in substantive dialogue, without preconditions, with representatives of His Holiness the Dalai Lama or democratically elected Tibetan leaders to resolve the Tibet-China issue peacefully.”

Those who attended the interfaith meeting the following day included representatives from various religions that included Tanu Gandhi from Baha’i, Bante Wangi from Buddhism, Dr Fr Norbert Herman from Christianity, Ms Dolly Gupta from Hinduism, Shaab Naseem from Islam, Dr (Rabbi) Ezekiel Isaac Malekar from Judaism, Rev Marazban Nariman Zaiwalla from zoroastrianism, and Ajmer Singh from Sikhism. Dr Indu Jain from Jainism could not make it and she conveyed her prayers and solidarity in honour of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s vision of interfaith harmony.

(Source: Tibet.net reports Dec 18 and 19, 2025)