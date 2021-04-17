Exile Tibetan women’s body elects new central executive body

(TibetanReview.net, Apr17’21) – Dharamshala-based Tibetan Women’s Association (TWA), the second largest Tibetan NGO with chapters in much of the free democratic world, has a new central executive body elected on Apr 16. The new President is Ms Tenzin Dolma from the Bylakuppe Tibetan settlement.

The 16th Central Executive Committee of TWA will serve for a term of three years until 2024.

The election took place at the TWA’s three-day, 13th General Body Meeting which was held at Dharamshala.

The other Central Executive Committee members are Tsering Dolma as Vice-President, and Kalsang Dolma as General Secretary, while the other members are Dolma Tsering, Tamdin Dolma, Lhamo Choezom, and Namgyal Dolkar.

The new executive team has to implement a nine-point resolution adopted during the General Body Meeting. These include promoting the legacy of the current Dalai Lama and continuing the campaign for the release of the 11th the Panchen Lama who has remained disappeared since the Chinese government kidnapped him in 1995 at the age of 6.

TWA will also work to preserve Tibetan language and culture, continue to work for the preservation of Tibet’s environment, and encourage Tibetan women to have more children. The resolution expressed strong support for the exile administration’s Middle Way Approach for the resolution of the issue of Tibet and for the campaign against the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Re-established in exile at Dharamshala on Sep 10, 1984 with 12 chapters across India, TWA currently has over 16,000 members and 57 chapters in India, Nepal, Europe, Japan, Australia, Switzerland, USA and Canada.