Exile Tibetans mark their 65th democracy day with Indian, Japanese lawmakers as top guests

(TibetanReview.net, Sep03’25) – The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) marked the 65th Tibetan Democracy Day Sep 2 morning on the Tsuglakhang courtyard by heaping praises on His Holiness the Dalai Lama for his foresight and concern For Tibet and its people which stirred him to devolve the nearly 400-year-old political power of the Dalai Lama institution to elected Tibet leaders. The chief guests for the occasion were Mr Wada Yuichiro, Member of Japan’s House of Representatives, and Mr Alfred Kan-Ngam Arthur, Member of the Lok Sabha chamber of the Indian parliament.

Apart from Sikyong Penpa Tsering and Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, those who addressed the gathering included Board Member Christina Jansen of Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), and the two chief guests.

Jansen, who accompanied a group of 30 from ICT, has said in her speech, “His Holiness has gifted you a framework that is both deeply Tibetan and universally human—a democracy rooted in compassion.”

In his speech, Mr Arthur has praised the Dalai Lama for leading by example and said, “The best thing future generations can do, especially my friends, brothers, and sisters of Tibetan heritage, is to live as he has lived. Be free. Be courageous. Understand that his goal has always been inclusiveness. He has never advocated for the exclusion of Chinese or any other people. His vision is for a world that belongs to all.”

And in his remarks, Yuichiro, who belongs to the Japan Parliamentary Support Group, has expressed appreciation for the Dalai Lama’s efforts toward promoting world peace. “We, the Japan Parliamentary Support Group, wholeheartedly support His Holiness’s efforts in making this world a better place for all sentient beings.”

He has expressed support for the Dalai Lama’s decision that his reincarnation should be carried out by his Gaden Phodrang office, saying no other party should interfere in this sacred process.

He has also read out a message from Yamatani Eriko, Chairperson of Japan Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet, which was translated by Representative Tsewang Gyalpo Arya of the Office of Tibet, Tokyo.

Gaden Phodrang and Excellence Awards for academic distinction were presented to those who topped among Tibetan students in this year’s high school board exams in India. Besides, nine Tibetans who had completed their PhD dissertations were conferred honorary awards. Two CTA staff members were presented with recognition awards for their 25 years of service.