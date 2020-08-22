Exile Tibetans urged to register for 2021 gubernatorial elections

(TibetanReview.net, Aug22’20) – The election commission of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has on Aug 21 called on all eligible exile Tibetans to register as voters from Sep 1 to Oct 15 for the 2021 general elections. On agenda are the elections of the Sikyong, the executive head of the CTA, and the 45 members of the 17th Tibetan parliament in exile, mostly representing the three traditional provinces and the major religious traditions of Tibet.

It is understood, though not explicitly stated, that those who had already registered during previous elections are considered to be already registered.

Eligible Tibetans are those who have paid their voluntary green book contributions till Mar 2020 and who will have attained 18 years of age by Oct 31 unless disqualified for specified reasons.

Dates for the elections, which take place in two stages, namely a preliminary, open round for the purpose of determining the lists of candidates, and the final round, are yet to be announced.

The term of the current Sikyong ends in May. The current Sikyong will have served two terms by then and cannot be voted back in this election.

