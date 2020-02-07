Few more Tibetans reported infected with Wuhan coronavirus

(TibetanReview.net, Feb07’20) – The number of Tibetans known to be infected with the novel coronavirus pneumonia in Tibetan regions across the People’s Republic of China has been put at seven as of Feb 6, although the actual figure could be higher as China’s official reports, suspected to be well below actual figures, do not mention nationalities of the patients.

The number of Tibetan cases in Kardze (Chinese: Ganzi) Prefecture of Sichuan province had risen to seven, an increase of three over the four previously stated to have occurred in the prefecture’s Tawu (Daofu) County, reported the Tibetan Service of rfa.org Feb 6.

The number of confirmed cases in Qinghai province has been put at 18, including 15 in capital Xining and three in Tsojang (Haibei) prefecture, the report said, citing Chinese media.

There were stated to be one confirmed case each in Ngaba (Aba) Prefecture of Sichuan Province, Kanlho (Gannan) in Gansu province, and Lhasa city in Tibet Autonomous Region.

A medical team supporting the TAR had received an urgent call to suspend their holiday in Shanghai and return to Tibet on Jan 31, reported shine.cn, which is run by the official shanghai Daily, Feb 6.

The report said the team needed medical equipment and protective items so the Shanghai Health System Logistics Management Association urgently prepared 30 boxes of protective outfits and masks and helped the team fly the goods to Shigatse People’s Hospital, where the medical team worked.