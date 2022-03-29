Film on Dalai lama’s 1959 escape etc to premiere on Mar 31

(TibetanReview.net, Mar29’22) – A film on the Dalai Lama’s escape from Chinese-occupied Tibet in 1959 will premiere at 800 theaters across the United States and Canada on Mar 31, the 63rd anniversary of the Tibetan leader’s safe arrival in India. The film also explores numerous themes reflecting the Tibetan leader’s perspectives.

“Never Forget Tibet: The Dalai Lama’s Untold Story,” a feature-length documentary from Compassionate Films, UK, also explores themes of world history, spirituality, art, culture and Tibetan Buddhism. In addition to the details of the historic escape, His Holiness imparts messages on the climate crisis and tolerance and calls for a global revolution of love, according to Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) Mar 28.

As regards what to expect from the documentary, Director Jean-Paul Mertinez has said: “We were so honored to be granted exclusive interviews with His Holiness, members of the Dalai Lama’s family, the Tibetan community in exile and Friends of Tibet. Combined with animated Tibetan artworks, stories, calligraphy, music, historical photographs, and prayers, the film celebrates Tibetan culture and offers rarely seen insights into Tibetan spirituality. It will be a highly moving and inspirational film for those who care about the future of our global society.”

The documentary is stated to be inspired by the book “An Officer and His Holiness” by Rani Singh.

To mark the 63rd anniversary of the Dalai Lama’s safe arrival in India, an exclusive opening ceremony and ashram programme will feature Dr Deepak Chopra, connecting 800 participating theaters that will premiere at the event, ICT said.

A complete list of theaters can be found at https://www.fathomevents.com/events/Never-Forget-Tibet