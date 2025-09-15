Five UN experts severely fault Beijing for Dalai Lama reincarnation meddling, asks Panchen Lama’s whereabouts

(TibetanReview.net, Sep15’25) – As atheist Communist Party of China-state continues its rhetoric on its self-assumed right to appoint its own 15th Dalai Lama reincarnation, five UN human rights experts have presented a joint communication to it in Jul 2025, saying this was trampling on universally recognized religious freedom of the Tibetan people. They have also criticized Beijing’s continued disappearance since 1995 of Tibet’s second most prominent religious figure, the 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima.

In their formal communication, dated Jul 15, 2025, the experts have expressed “grave concern” over Chinese laws and policies that assert state control over Tibetan Buddhist practices, particularly the reincarnation of religious leaders. They have referred especially to the succession of the 14th Dalai Lama and the decades-long enforced disappearance of Gedhun Cheokyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama recognized by the Dalai Lama in 1995.

Referring to China’s 2007 regulations on Measures on the Management of the Reincarnation of Living Buddhas and its 2017 Religious Affairs Regulation, which mandate government approval for all reincarnations in Tibetan Buddhism and prohibit recognition of spiritual leaders without state sanction, the experts have warned that they undermine Tibetans’ right to freedom of religion and belief and could render any state-appointed successor to the Dalai Lama “without cultural, religious or community authenticity.”

Besides, the experts have said, these Chinese laws “contravene international human rights law provisions, such as the prohibition against discrimination, the right to recognition as a person before the law and to its equal protection without discrimination, the right not be deprived arbitrarily of one’s liberty, the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, the rights to freedom of opinion and expression and the right to freely participate in cultural life, which include the right to contribute to decision making processes that have an impact on one’s cultural life” in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and international human rights treaties signed by China, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

On the disappearance of Gedhun Cheokyi Nyima, the experts have said, “This ongoing enforced disappearance (since May 17, 1995) contravenes the jus cogens absolute prohibition of this crime under international law.” They have urged China to provide detailed information on his health, location, and wellbeing.

The joint communication (Ref: AL CHN 14/2025) was published in the UN website after the mandatory gap of 60 days and was signed by Alexandra Xanthaki, Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights; Gabriella Citroni, Chair-Rapporteur of the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances; Irene Khan, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression; Nicolas Levrat Special Rapporteur on minority issues; and Nazila Ghanea Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief.